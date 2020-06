Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A true treasure chosen for the 2019 Peoria Historical Society Holiday Home Tour. This home just underwent 18 months of renovations and is ready for the right tenants to appreciate and care for it. The kitchen and bath are completely new along with the electrical, heating and more. The original woodwork is breathtaking, and the twelve magnificent stained glass windows provide an ever changing cascade of light. Schedule a showing today.