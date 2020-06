Amenities

Fabulous Weaverridge 3 Bedroom/5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This one has it all! Large, bright rooms fill this gorgeous home. Enjoy your days and nights on the sunroom. Gas two-sided fireplace in living room. First floor master suite. Den/office on main floor. Laundry hook-ups on main floor. 2 additional bedrooms** upstairs with jack-n-jill bathroom. Unfinished basement with another full bathroom. Geo-thermal installed. Central vac installed. Positioned in the prestigious Weaverridge golf community, the property offers many activities above and beyond golf! Tennis courts, swimming pool and restaurant are all an easy walk away. Hurry on this beauty!



**The owner is utilizing one upstairs bedroom as storage. This bedroom is not counted in the total as it will be unavailable to tenants. The den/office on the first floor could be used as an additional sleeping room.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817406)