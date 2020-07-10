Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:37 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Peoria, IL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Knolls
3803 N Knoxville Ave.
3803 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Duplex For Lease - This is a well maintained, super clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex unit for lease. Centrally located to everything!! Private patio area off living room. Nicely appointed kitchen.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
509 W Maywood
509 West Maywood Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available! This home features many built-in's throughout the house, a fireplace, and a private upstairs master suite with a full bath, and walk-in closet! Amenities - Two Stall

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1330 W Shenandoah Dr 1330
1330 West Shenandoah Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
2 Bedroom - Property Id: 307916 This two bedroom duplex is ideally located off of University in a nice neighbourhood, within 1/4 mile from ICC. It is a two story style with an attached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
11707 N Scott's Trail
11707 North Scotts Trail, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2093 sqft
Summer Rent Special!!! - $500 off first month's rent through July 2020!!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2-story home. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. The family room includes a fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Park
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Northmoor Knolls
6117 North Jayar Drive
6117 N Jayar Dr, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1475 sqft
Newly remodeled, large main floor duplex unit. Located in north central Peoria, close to everything. Unit has 2-car detached garage and washer and dryer, along with a large storage area. Water, Sewer, and lawn care included in rent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
9012 North Scrimshaw Drive
9012 Scrimshaw Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Enjoy this new construction two bedroom two bath unit at Woodsage Apartments! Garage and storage unit included, huge walk in closet, spacious rooms, large master bath, stainless look appliances, washer/dryer, flagstone cabinet finish and trim

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6337 N Frostwood Pkwy
6337 North Frostwood Parkway, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1900 sqft
Don't Miss out on Beautiful Four Bedroom Home in Lynnhurst Neighborhood! - Property Features Two Large Living Spaces and Brick Fireplace! Spacious Walk Through Kitchen! All Appliances Included! Fully Finished Basement with Full Bath and

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Wardcliffe
2919 W. Kingston
2919 West Kingston Court, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2080 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945 New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Golden Acres
3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4
3021 W Lake Ave, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Charming 4 year old, two story, cottage style, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in new development near Northwoods/Westlake Shopping Centers. Quick access to I-74 and all businesses in Sterling Ave Shopping corridor.
Results within 1 mile of Peoria

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1111 E Hazard Ave A
1111 East Hazard Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom duplex in Peoria Heights - Property Id: 188753 This is a great 2 bedroom duplex that has a ton of room for storage. There is an unfinished basement that also has hookups for a washer and dryer. It has beautiful hardwood floors too.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
10816 N David Ct
10816 David Court, Peoria County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1752 sqft
Enjoy the metropolitan lifestyle and the Midwest hospitality that Peoria has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Peoria

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
140 STAR RIM Road
140 Star Rim Drive, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3800 sqft
Breathtaking views of Peoria and the Illinois River. In-ground swimming pool, walkout finished basement, updated kitchen, formal dining room, office, 2 fireplaces and tons of storage.
Results within 10 miles of Peoria

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
207 S 5th St.
207 South Fifth Avenue, Morton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
207 S 5th St. Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home For Lease - This cutie pie is located in the heart of Morton! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included. Eat in kitchen. 1 stall garage. Nice large yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
301 Maple St - 1b
301 W Maple St, Chillicothe, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom apt complete remodel all utilities included Chillicothe Nice apartment Fridge and Stove included. All utilities included in your monthly rent price. Washer and dryer in apartment building.

July 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Peoria rents held steady over the past month

Peoria rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $642 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign, Aurora, and Naperville, where two-bedrooms go for $898, $1,324, and $1,765, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.7%, -1.4%, and -0.6%).
    • Waukegan, Joliet, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 1.5%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Peoria rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Peoria is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Peoria's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Peoria.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

