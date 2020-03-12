All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:54 AM

3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4

3021 W Lake Ave · (309) 453-0804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3021 W Lake Ave, Peoria, IL 61615
Golden Acres

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming 4 year old, two story, cottage style, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in new development near Northwoods/Westlake Shopping Centers. Quick access to I-74 and all businesses in Sterling Ave Shopping corridor. Close to multiple restaurants, Westlake, Northwoods, Big Hollow Shopping Centers. 10 minutes to downtown Peoria. Energy Star Certified with average utility bill $110. Light and bright open kitchen/living room. Fully applianced kitchen with large island. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms located upstairs along with included washer/dryer. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Fully finished basement, with window, is great for family room or rec room. Covered front porch and a side patio. Double car attached garage with access off alley. Lawn care and snow removal included. No PETS, No SMOKING, one year lease. $1350.00/mo, $1350.00 security deposit. Call Adam at 309-363-5001.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 have any available units?
3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 have?
Some of 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 does offer parking.
Does 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 have a pool?
No, 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 have accessible units?
No, 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4 has units with dishwashers.
