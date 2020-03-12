3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming 4 year old, two story, cottage style, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in new development near Northwoods/Westlake Shopping Centers. Quick access to I-74 and all businesses in Sterling Ave Shopping corridor. Close to multiple restaurants, Westlake, Northwoods, Big Hollow Shopping Centers. 10 minutes to downtown Peoria. Energy Star Certified with average utility bill $110. Light and bright open kitchen/living room. Fully applianced kitchen with large island. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms located upstairs along with included washer/dryer. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Fully finished basement, with window, is great for family room or rec room. Covered front porch and a side patio. Double car attached garage with access off alley. Lawn care and snow removal included. No PETS, No SMOKING, one year lease. $1350.00/mo, $1350.00 security deposit. Call Adam at 309-363-5001.