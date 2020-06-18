All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1712 W Geneva

1712 West Geneva Road · (309) 696-7366
Location

1712 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL 61615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1789 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room. In the living room, you will enjoy the gas log fireplace as well as the main floor laundry room, with washer and dryer included, located off the 2-car garage entrance. The large vaulted ceiling in the Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet as well as a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and double sinks in the master bath. A separate bathroom accommodates the other 2 bedrooms that have a walk-in closet in one and a wall to wall closet in the other. You have an added room in this finished basement as well as room for all your storage. Includes water softener. Also Included are lawn care and snow removal above 2 inches.
Enjoy the metropolitan lifestyle and the Midwest hospitality that Peoria has to offer. Known as the Heart of Illinois, Peoria has many opportunities for you, and your family to enjoy, with its endless parks, wooded riverbanks, hiking trails, numerous festivals, exceptional golf courses, world-class art, and culture, as well as national and international sporting events including our very own Peoria Chiefs.

This spacious townhouse is located in a beautiful quiet neighborhood that is located north of Peoria and would be in the Dunlap School District. Being just minutes away from the interstate you will always find a quick, easy route to all of Peoria and the endless locations of fine dining and shopping locations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1712 W Geneva have any available units?
1712 W Geneva has a unit available for $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 W Geneva have?
Some of 1712 W Geneva's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 W Geneva currently offering any rent specials?
1712 W Geneva isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 W Geneva pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 W Geneva is pet friendly.
Does 1712 W Geneva offer parking?
Yes, 1712 W Geneva does offer parking.
Does 1712 W Geneva have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 W Geneva offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 W Geneva have a pool?
No, 1712 W Geneva does not have a pool.
Does 1712 W Geneva have accessible units?
No, 1712 W Geneva does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 W Geneva have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 W Geneva has units with dishwashers.

