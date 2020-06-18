1712 W Geneva.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room. In the living room, you will enjoy the gas log fireplace as well as the main floor laundry room, with washer and dryer included, located off the 2-car garage entrance. The large vaulted ceiling in the Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet as well as a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and double sinks in the master bath. A separate bathroom accommodates the other 2 bedrooms that have a walk-in closet in one and a wall to wall closet in the other. You have an added room in this finished basement as well as room for all your storage. Includes water softener. Also Included are lawn care and snow removal above 2 inches.

Enjoy the metropolitan lifestyle and the Midwest hospitality that Peoria has to offer. Known as the Heart of Illinois, Peoria has many opportunities for you, and your family to enjoy, with its endless parks, wooded riverbanks, hiking trails, numerous festivals, exceptional golf courses, world-class art, and culture, as well as national and international sporting events including our very own Peoria Chiefs.



This spacious townhouse is located in a beautiful quiet neighborhood that is located north of Peoria and would be in the Dunlap School District. Being just minutes away from the interstate you will always find a quick, easy route to all of Peoria and the endless locations of fine dining and shopping locations.