Monmouth, IL
620 East Broadway
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

620 East Broadway

620 E Broadway · (309) 734-7253
Location

620 E Broadway, Monmouth, IL 61462

Price and availability

Amenities

Units are 2 bedroom 1 bath and just over 700 square feet. Each unit has a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, independently controlled heat and AC. Covered parking is available at an additional cost but the parking lot is free. Applications can be requested by phone or in person at Doyle & Associates Realty, 401 N Main St. Monmouth, IL 61462. All units are the same size and have the same features, listing photos may not be from the actual available unit but do provide an accurate representation of all units. 309-224-9194

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 East Broadway have any available units?
620 East Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monmouth, IL.
What amenities does 620 East Broadway have?
Some of 620 East Broadway's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 East Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
620 East Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 East Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 620 East Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth.
Does 620 East Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 620 East Broadway does offer parking.
Does 620 East Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 East Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 East Broadway have a pool?
No, 620 East Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 620 East Broadway have accessible units?
No, 620 East Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 620 East Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 East Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 East Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 East Broadway has units with air conditioning.
