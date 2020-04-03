620 East Broadway

Amenities

Units are 2 bedroom 1 bath and just over 700 square feet. Each unit has a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, independently controlled heat and AC. Covered parking is available at an additional cost but the parking lot is free. Applications can be requested by phone or in person at Doyle & Associates Realty, 401 N Main St. Monmouth, IL 61462. All units are the same size and have the same features, listing photos may not be from the actual available unit but do provide an accurate representation of all units. 309-224-9194