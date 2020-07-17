5102 25th Ave Ct # 301.

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Condo 2 bedroom 2 bathroom virtual tour available - Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Laminate flooring in the spacious living room , which continues down the hall and into both bedrooms. The eat-in kitchen has updated cabinets, plenty of storage and counter space and appliances. The laundry is directly off of the kitchen for convenience. In the master bedroom with it's own master bath. The unit still has a second bedroom and another full bathroom. This unit includes a one-car detached garage. Don't miss out

call 309-517-1182 to schedule a showing, or Visit www.rentqc.com to apply.



Take a Virtual Tour

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bFAFs56p9DY



No Pets Allowed



