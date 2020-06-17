5102 25 Avenue Court

Amenities

Completely Remodeled Throughout...Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom & Walk-In Closet. Brand New White Kitchen Cabinets (Self Closure), New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Gorgeous Back Splash, New Countertops, New Faucets, All New Flooring & All New Lights. Brand New Vanities, Sinks, Faucets, Ceramic Tile in Shower and Floors. Freshly Painted Throughout, New Luxury Vinyl & Brand New Carpet. Nice Sized Living Room with Newer Sliding Glass Doors to a Private Patio. Lots of Light in this Condo....Faces the South. Master Bedroom has New Master Bathroom with Ceramic Floor & Shower. Extra Deep 1 Car Garage with Large Heavy Duty Shelving (Over 6 ft. Deep) for Extra Storage in Garage Area. Newer Furnace, A/C & H20...All Within the Last 5 years. Community Patio for Entertaining in Private Back yard with Beautiful Mature Trees that are Maintained by Condo Association.