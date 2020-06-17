All apartments in Moline
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:07 AM

5102 25 Avenue Court

5102 25th Avenue Court · (563) 345-6520
Location

5102 25th Avenue Court, Moline, IL 61265

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Amenities

Completely Remodeled Throughout...Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom & Walk-In Closet. Brand New White Kitchen Cabinets (Self Closure), New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Gorgeous Back Splash, New Countertops, New Faucets, All New Flooring & All New Lights. Brand New Vanities, Sinks, Faucets, Ceramic Tile in Shower and Floors. Freshly Painted Throughout, New Luxury Vinyl & Brand New Carpet. Nice Sized Living Room with Newer Sliding Glass Doors to a Private Patio. Lots of Light in this Condo....Faces the South. Master Bedroom has New Master Bathroom with Ceramic Floor & Shower. Extra Deep 1 Car Garage with Large Heavy Duty Shelving (Over 6 ft. Deep) for Extra Storage in Garage Area. Newer Furnace, A/C & H20...All Within the Last 5 years. Community Patio for Entertaining in Private Back yard with Beautiful Mature Trees that are Maintained by Condo Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 25 Avenue Court have any available units?
5102 25 Avenue Court has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5102 25 Avenue Court have?
Some of 5102 25 Avenue Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 25 Avenue Court currently offering any rent specials?
5102 25 Avenue Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 25 Avenue Court pet-friendly?
No, 5102 25 Avenue Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moline.
Does 5102 25 Avenue Court offer parking?
Yes, 5102 25 Avenue Court does offer parking.
Does 5102 25 Avenue Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 25 Avenue Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 25 Avenue Court have a pool?
No, 5102 25 Avenue Court does not have a pool.
Does 5102 25 Avenue Court have accessible units?
No, 5102 25 Avenue Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 25 Avenue Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 25 Avenue Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5102 25 Avenue Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5102 25 Avenue Court has units with air conditioning.
