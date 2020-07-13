All apartments in Moline
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM

1841 13th Street

1841 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1841 13th Street, Moline, IL 61265
Uptown Moline

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom . - Coming Soon!!!

This property features:

2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Dining Room
Living Room
Kitchen with appliances
Enclosed front porch

This property will not last long. Please contact our office to schedule to show it once it is available. 309-786-3955

Dedicated in house maintenance personnel to respond to your maintenance requests.

Dedicated in house property manager. We own and manage our properties and value our residents

Hurry! Homes rent fast and you don't want to miss out on some of our amazing specials.

(RLNE1856311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 13th Street have any available units?
1841 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moline, IL.
Is 1841 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1841 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1841 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1841 13th Street offer parking?
No, 1841 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1841 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 13th Street have a pool?
No, 1841 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1841 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 1841 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
