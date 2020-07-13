1841 13th Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom . - Coming Soon!!!
This property features:
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Dining Room
Living Room
Kitchen with appliances
Enclosed front porch
This property will not last long. Please contact our office to schedule to show it once it is available. 309-786-3955
Dedicated in house maintenance personnel to respond to your maintenance requests.
Dedicated in house property manager. We own and manage our properties and value our residents
Hurry! Homes rent fast and you don't want to miss out on some of our amazing specials.
(RLNE1856311)