Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious and clean 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 story home with 1 car garage. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood flooring and beautiful woodwork throughout. Newer windows. Huge rooms and lots of character. Main floor laundry. Central Air. Plenty of space in the basement for storage plus another stool & sink. Convenient location, close to shopping, schools, food, just minutes from interstate. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit, available first part of July.