Moline, IL
1312 34th Ave. A
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:36 AM

1312 34th Ave. A

1312 34th Avenue · (563) 514-4956
Location

1312 34th Avenue, Moline, IL 61265
Prospect Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1312 34th Ave. A · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home in Moline with Lots of Great Features - *SPECIAL - HALF of 1st Month Rent!*

Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent in Moline. This home has been updated and in great move in condition. A must see with tall ceiling & tons of charm. Make this place your home. Includes central air, washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, 1 car detached garage plus 1 on and 2 off street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pets are allowed. Large living room, large kitchen with appliances.

Call (563) 514-4956 to schedule a viewing and/or for further queries.

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE1893559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 34th Ave. A have any available units?
1312 34th Ave. A has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1312 34th Ave. A have?
Some of 1312 34th Ave. A's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 34th Ave. A currently offering any rent specials?
1312 34th Ave. A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 34th Ave. A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 34th Ave. A is pet friendly.
Does 1312 34th Ave. A offer parking?
Yes, 1312 34th Ave. A does offer parking.
Does 1312 34th Ave. A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 34th Ave. A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 34th Ave. A have a pool?
No, 1312 34th Ave. A does not have a pool.
Does 1312 34th Ave. A have accessible units?
No, 1312 34th Ave. A does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 34th Ave. A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 34th Ave. A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 34th Ave. A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1312 34th Ave. A has units with air conditioning.
