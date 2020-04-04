1312 34th Ave. A

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom Home in Moline with Lots of Great Features - *SPECIAL - HALF of 1st Month Rent!*



Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent in Moline. This home has been updated and in great move in condition. A must see with tall ceiling & tons of charm. Make this place your home. Includes central air, washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, 1 car detached garage plus 1 on and 2 off street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pets are allowed. Large living room, large kitchen with appliances.



Call (563) 514-4956 to schedule a viewing and/or for further queries.



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



(RLNE1893559)