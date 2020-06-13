82 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Markham, IL
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 14
In the year 1860, Lawrence Roesner, an immigrant from Germany, settled on a piece of land towards the northwest of Markham. He planted six pine tree seedlings which were originally from Germany's Black Forest, located in Baden-Wrttemberg, southwestern Germany. One of the trees survived until 1986. In 1985, this, the last remaining tree, was adopted as the official Markham City symbol.
The city of Markham is located in Cook County, Illinois, United States. The 2010 census estimated the population to be around 12,500. The main industries in the area are transportation and warehousing. They say that if you can't stand the heat, best get out of the kitchen. Markham does experience it's fair share of higher temperatures, and that's when you really want to get indoors and ramp-up the air-con to full blast! See more
Finding an apartment in Markham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.