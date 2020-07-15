230 Apartments for rent in Lincolnwood, IL with garages
Lincolnwood is perhaps best known for a couple of its native exports -- George Konton, who plays for the San Francisco Giants, and Jim Irsay, billionaire and owner of the Indianapolis Colts.
The city of Lincolnwood is small, with only about 12,500 people, and is situated on the northeastern edge of Illinois, not far north from Chicago. Most properties are owner occupied -- about 90%, in fact -- with about 10% renter occupied and 10% sitting vacant. This offers a relatively open market, with a decent amount of housing for people moving to the suburb.
Lincolnwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.