230 Apartments for rent in Lincolnwood, IL with garages

Lincolnwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7248 N Kildare Ave
7248 Kildare Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
6 bedroom house in heart of Lincolnwood IL. - Property Id: 309495 You'll love it!!! Beautiful 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick house in the desirable suburb of Lincolnwood.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
7358 Crawford
7358 Crawford Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Home offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout, formal living room, separate dining room, large eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, yard and a 2 car garage. Rent is $2,500 Free laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Lincolnwood

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6424 North Francisco Avenue
6424 North Francisco Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Spacious & Sunny 1st floor unit can be found tucked away in the vibrant West Ridge community. Available Sep 1st. Located just N of Devon Ave: the gateway to everything you need. Plenty of stores, shops, & restaurants to choose from.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
4321 W Peterson
4321 West Peterson Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3300 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8110 Kenneth Avenue
8110 Kenneth Avenue, Skokie, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
1600 sqft
NICELY UPDATED SOLID BRICK STEP RANCH WITH 5 BEDS (3 1st floor + 2 in basement), 3 BATHS, ATTACHED 2 car GARAGE. PRO LANDSCAPED BACK YARD WITH OVER SIZED DECK, GAZEBO, HUGE OUTSIDE HOT TUB.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6234 N Sacramento Ave 1st Floor
6234 North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 3Bed, 2Bath Condo Quality, In Unit Laundry, Garage - Property Id: 316357 Huge Condo Quality 3 bed, 2 bath Apartment with all the bells & whistles.
Results within 5 miles of Lincolnwood
Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
8 Units Available
Central Street
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,348
1185 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
23 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,784
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1231 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
48 Units Available
Uptown
The Montrose
4334 N Hazel St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,325
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1007 sqft
Well-equipped, luxury apartments of various sizes in Uptown. The complex is loaded with features such as a pool, gym, coffee bar, basketball and tennis courts. Clarendon Park is just minutes away.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Edgewater
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,295
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1034 sqft
High-rise apartments with modern finishes and spacious floor plans. Community offers a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor courtyard. Near the lakefront. Easy access to the Red Line Bryn Mawr stop.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
56 Units Available
Uptown
Eight Eleven Uptown
811 W Agatite Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,549
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1119 sqft
Welcome to Eight Eleven Uptown! Luxury apartments at Montrose & Clarendon - Studios, Convertibles, One Beds, 2 Beds, and Townhomes. Experience a 50,000 square foot elevated pool deck, amazing views, fresh air, and a place for your pup.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
18 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,644
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,760
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,785
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Rogers Park
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,208
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1050 sqft
Welcome home to the Sheridan Lake Apartments! The two beautifully maintained buildings are conveniently located in Rogers Park, next door to Loyola University’s incredible Lakeshore Campus.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Wolcott Court Apartments
4810 N Wolcott Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
654 sqft
Experience the convenience of Wolcott Court in Ravenswood. The property features remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large bedrooms.
Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
26 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,487
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,083
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
30 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,805
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,613
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,356
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,971
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
15 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,871
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
City Guide for Lincolnwood, IL

Lincolnwood is perhaps best known for a couple of its native exports -- George Konton, who plays for the San Francisco Giants, and Jim Irsay, billionaire and owner of the Indianapolis Colts.

The city of Lincolnwood is small, with only about 12,500 people, and is situated on the northeastern edge of Illinois, not far north from Chicago. Most properties are owner occupied -- about 90%, in fact -- with about 10% renter occupied and 10% sitting vacant. This offers a relatively open market, with a decent amount of housing for people moving to the suburb.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lincolnwood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Lincolnwood, IL

Lincolnwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

