Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

66 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lemont, IL

Finding an apartment in Lemont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
13035 Parker Rd
13035 Parker Road, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,025
3325 sqft
Elegant and spacious, an entertainer's dream home! Providing a spectacular floorplan, formal dining & living room, and a massive great room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace, this home offers everything you need and more for you and your loved
Results within 5 miles of Lemont
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
101 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,672
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
11 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$952
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
$
16 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$899
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Lorraine Avenue
12 Lorraine Avenue, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1550 sqft
Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom Ranch House with a Great Location: Close to I-355, Shopping, Community Pool, Tennis Courts & Clubhouse. Large Deck and Beautiful Yard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Oaks
240 Chippewa Court, Unit B
240 Chippewa Court, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Bolingbrook, Available Immediately!! VIEW OUR INTERACTIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR ONLINE NOW https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wu6fYSCv5iV Gorgeous and recently updated.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hinsbrook
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Run
535 Brookside Drive
535 Brookside Drive, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Owner requires good job and a good credit score of 600-700 to qualify. One pet limit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
16540 Nottingham Court
16540 Nottingham Court, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Two story townhome on cul-de-sac in Homer/Lockport area. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Attached 1 car garage. Peaceful setting. Very clean. 9 foot ceilings on lower level. Oak cabinets in kitchen. Patio and yard face private open field.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15126 Huntington Court
15126 Huntington Court, Orland Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1305 sqft
Enjoy the feel of new in this freshly updated 4 bedroom ranch home. 2 full baths that are stylishly updated. Luxury vinyl flooring in living room & bedrooms. Big eat-in kitchen has new white shaker style cabinets with quartz counters.
Results within 10 miles of Lemont
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
41 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,640
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
45 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
28 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
21 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,351
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
38 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
18 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lemont, IL

Finding an apartment in Lemont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

