studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM
17 Studio Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, IL
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
580 Bank Lane
580 North Bank Lane, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 580 Bank Lane in Lake Forest. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Woods
3330 Skokie Valley Rd - 102
3330 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$2,100
1463 sqft
Prime Class A office and retail space on busy Skokie Highway High Visibility to over 65,000 Vehicles Per Day Offie / Medical / Retail space 24/7 Access Ample Parking: 70 Surface Spaces The property has tremendous visibility to the 90,000 + cars
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
41 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,720
634 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 12:19 AM
28 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,684
574 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue
700 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$950
Available 09/01/20 HIGHLAND PARK STUDIO on a 38 ACRE WOODED PARK - Property Id: 216869 Wonderful, adorable studio overlooking 38 acre Sunset Woods Park.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
666 Central Ave
666 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$900
Available 08/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073 Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 07
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,145
400 sqft
730 Judson 07 - Property Id: 268357 Highland Park studio w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,095
510 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Vintage Studio in Downtown Highland Park! - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
716 Central Ave
716 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,195
Studio in Highland Park - Property Id: 273822 Welcome to Central Avenue! Type: Studio Available: NOW Lots of sunlight, Hardwood floors, Heat: Not Included Water: Included Cooking gas: Not included No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300,
Results within 10 miles of Lake Forest
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
43 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,119
531 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$848
390 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
18 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated February 19 at 07:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$760
445 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
373 Hazel A4
373 Hazel Ave, Glencoe, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
Unit A4 Available 08/01/20 Glencoe - Updated Studio on Ground Floor - Property Id: 310598 Glencoe - Updated Studio on Ground Floor Glencoe - Studio on the ground floor.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Trail Estates
661 Yeoman Street
661 Yeoman Street, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$700
800 sqft
Great studio apartment in a nice location - easy access to public transportation and across the street from a park! Must see!
