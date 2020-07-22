Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:37 PM

53 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, IL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Lake Forest means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signi... Read Guide >

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
303 South Green Bay Road
303 South Green Bay Road, Lake Forest, IL
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
15411 sqft
Incredible Lake Forest Short-Term Rental Opportunity. Get out of the city and experience true serenity.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
29 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
$
24 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,303
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
43 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,715
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1228 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
29 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,427
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1249 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$963
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
5 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,428
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
30 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,652
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Farm Village
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1174 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Hudson Court
200 Hudson Ct, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1190 sqft
**Price reflects 2 months free with July/August move in for all two bed floor plans with a 14 month lease.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2433 Madiera Lane
2433 Madiera Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2.1BA Townhouse With 9' Vaulted Ceilings And Skylights In The Prestigious Tenerife Subdivision. Fresh Painted The entire House. White Kitchen includes 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New GE Range.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Forest
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1243 sqft
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
8 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$760
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$830
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
38 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,119
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
60 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
26 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
17 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
City Guide for Lake Forest, IL

If you're craving a life of luxury in Lake Forest, then you’ve found the perfect city guide for all your renting needs. So, read on to learn everything you need to know to rent like a local Lake Forest-er.

Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, just 30 miles north of Chicago, this lakeside suburb is home to the high-paid executives and urban sophisticates of the Windy City. Fancy cars, million-dollar homes, and perfectly manicured golf courses give the city a prestigious atmosphere. Historic architecture and protected prairies, woodlands, wetlands, and savanna make for some particularly inspiring views. The vastness of Lake Michigan never fails to impress. And, local neighborhoods are just full of spectacular landscaping. However, if you thought that you might find an apartment here, you’re gonna have a tough time.

Odds are, you’ll just have to settle for a life of elegance in an expansive and elaborate rental home. Most houses for rent come with at least four bedrooms, multiple stories, beautiful acreage, and distinguished architecture. Classic and immaculately-maintained Georgians and Victorians, as well as some beautifully renovated farmhouses, make up the majority of Lake Forest neighborhoods, including the secluded and architecturally significant east Lake Forest neighborhoods along the waterfront. If this is starting to sound expensive, then your intuition for the obvious is correct. Rental rates range from about $1,700 to over $7,000 a month.

So, what types of amenities can you expect in a city full of elegant rental homes? Well, if you've been living in apartments for a while, then you will gain a new appreciation for size, light, architectural design, elaborate landscapes, gardens, private libraries, wine cellars, hot tubs, lakefront, ornate 19th century balconies, and picture-perfect lawns. As a bonus, you can also feel right at home wearing a monocle and top hat.

Many local landlords don't like the idea of dogs shedding, shredding, and running across their polished hardwood floors, especially in the more historic residences. However, you can still find quite a few pet friendly people renting out their houses, many of which feature fenced-in yards with plenty of room to play. So, while it may take a little more legwork, it’s completely possible to find pet friendly rental properties around here.

Those moving to Lake Forest with children in tow will be happy to know that this secluded city is about as safe as it gets. Walk the streets, play in the parks, and don't be scared of the dark, because the closest thing you'll find to a criminal around here is one of those rebellious jaywalkers. Additionally, Lake Forest also has some great education for the kids, with the local high school featuring all sorts of shiny bells and whistles, including an awesome campus with tons of activities and sports.

So, if you're ready for the high life at a high price, then you're ready for Lake Forest. Best of luck on luxury-home hunt!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Lake Forest, IL

Finding apartments with a pool in Lake Forest means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Lake Forest could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

