Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

7 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Hoffman Estates, IL

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Hoffman Estates is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in a... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1880 BONNIE Lane
1880 Bonnie Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
FRESH NEUTRAL PLUSH CARPET & RECENT NEUTRAL PAINT. LARGE CLOSETS. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC. BRAND NEW FRIDGE AND GAS RANGE. NO BALCONY, BUT VERY NICE POOL/CLUBHOUSE. PLENTY OF PARKING.
Results within 1 mile of Hoffman Estates
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
30 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Results within 5 miles of Hoffman Estates
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$955
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Results within 10 miles of Hoffman Estates
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
35 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$935
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$970
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
$
20 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$930
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
83 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$890
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,000 in Hoffman Estates, IL

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Hoffman Estates is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Hoffman Estates in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

