Amenities

parking furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished range Property Amenities parking

THE actual APT Photo is included!!This is a sublease opportunity with a huge discounted rate at 73 E Lake Luxury APT, Starting dates are flexible, current lease ends 9/17/2020. a minimum 3-month lease Price can be a little better if you sublet till the end of the lease term. Can be rented both furnished or not, Whatever you prefer. Furnished price is $200 more per month. The utilities are not included in the price. text me for the actual furniture room photo, now the photo is the building showroom which has exactly the same interior finish. Parking is available to rent with the office for additional $250-300 per month ( Also, I have other off-market 1b1b and studio available in the area, text me your name, desire move-in date, lease term and price range I might able to arrange a fit for you.