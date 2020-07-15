/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:14 AM
13 Studio Apartments for rent in Harvey, IL
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Harvey
15406 Broadway Ave 22
15406 Broadway Ave, Harvey, IL
Studio
$750
$750 / Studio Unit - 15406 Broadway Ave - Property Id: 213591 Studio located in Harvey. Cozy studio with hardwood floors; newly rehabbed Heat is included.
Results within 5 miles of Harvey
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Brilliant Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife,
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,270
400 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
110 N Halsted
110 South Halsted Street, Chicago Heights, IL
Studio
$5,000
9014 sqft
Previous tenant was a Dollar General store. Great for a variety of uses
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2846 Orchard
2846 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Excellent Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
511 Madison Ave Apt 1B
511 Madison Avenue, Calumet City, IL
Studio
$625
Updated Studio Apartment for rent August 1st. Updated Kitchen, laminate flooring, Freshly painted. Comes with a Stove and Refrigerator. Nothing to do but move in. Tenant responsible for Electricity and Gas/Heat. 50.
Results within 10 miles of Harvey
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$913
347 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Chatham
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$615
250 sqft
Within easy reach of 79th Street railway station. Pet-friendly apartments with phone entry intercoms in a spacious multi-use property with an on-site laundry. Select apartments feature hardwood floors. Rent includes heating and cooking gas.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
8001-09 S Ellis Ave
8001 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$625
450 sqft
These one-bedroom apartments are located in a highly walkable neighborhood. Units feature large windows and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard. Internet access is also included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1507 West 78th (Laflin)
1507 West 78th Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$700
450 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7828 South Laflin St.
7828 South Laflin Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$700
600 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7100 S Rhodes Ave
7100 South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,500
2200 sqft
2200 SF commercial store-front. $1500 move-in fee required. 25 residential units and 8 store fronts one of the upgraded stores, open space, office, etc
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
5328 Maywood Avenue - 4
5328 Maywood Avenue, Hammond, IN
Studio
$650
500 sqft
Cute and cozy studio apartment located on second floor. Clean and bright living spaces with plenty of storage and a very large walk in closet . Laundry in building. Utilities included. NO PETS! Contact Kristy today to schedule a showing.
