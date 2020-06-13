Apartment List
12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hampshire, IL

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1022 Turin Drive
1022 Turin Drive, Hampshire, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom (END UNIT) / 2 bath in Hampshire! - Set in the quiet village of Hampshire, this 3-bedroom townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
210 White Oak Street
210 White Oak Street, Hampshire, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2538 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in desirable White Oak Ponds...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
509 South State Street
509 South State Street, Hampshire, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
BRIGHT, CLEAN, 2 TWO BEDROOM, 1 BATH APARTMENT * GREAT IN TOWN LOCATION * NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN, W/DISHWASHER * ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS * BIG ROOM SIZES OFFER LARGE CLOSETS * PLENTY OF STORAGE AVAILABLE IN MAIN HALLWAY OUTSIDE OF THE UNIT
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
180 Goldenrod Dr.
180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
176 Goldenrod Drive
176 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1758 sqft
Shows like a model. Open concept kitchen features a large island, extra counter space, designer cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen island overlooks spacious great room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3039 Courtland St
3039 Courtland Street, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1224 sqft
3039 Courtland St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3382 sqft
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
880 Dietz Street
880 Deitz Street, Marengo, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Immaculate rental home has all you could want! Lovely hardwood floors throughout majority of floors which include large living/dining room with woodburning fireplace that is flanked by built in bookcases.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hampshire, IL

Finding an apartment in Hampshire that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

