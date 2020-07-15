/
studio apartments
112 Studio Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL
70 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$925
537 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
26 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
20 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,572
505 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
17 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
1 Unit Available
Austin
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$830
641 sqft
Enjoy a cozy 12-unit community near Austin Park. Community has contemporary units with spacious floor plans and granite counters. Pet-friendly complex with easy access to public transportation.
5 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,020
400 sqft
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
3 Units Available
East Village
1010 S 2nd Ave
1010 S 2nd Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
$965
400 sqft
Pet-friendly classic units with hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry facilities. Some utilities included and parking available. Online portal for convenience. Close to schools and parks.
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282
8515 West Catherine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful 1 BD 1 BA Near O'hare! - Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo near O'Hare, 10 minutes walking from Cumberland Blue line train station. Gas, heat, and water included as well as one parking space.
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4403 N La Cross 3
4403 N La Crosse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,100
500 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Mayfair Large Studio - Heat included! - Property Id: 60682 This vintage apartment offers a great balance between studio and 1 bedroom living.
1 Unit Available
312 Madison St # 308
312 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$3,183
New gut rehab studio w/ hardwood & w/d in unit! - Property Id: 305827 New gut rehab. Granite, stainless, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC, hardwood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
South Maywood
2121 S 7th Ave Basement
2121 South 7th Avenue, Maywood, IL
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
7th Ave Building - Property Id: 124482 Spacious Studio 1 bathroom with great lighting. On site parking site. No Utilities! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124482 Property Id 124482 (RLNE5900670)
1 Unit Available
Austin
4846-4856 W North Ave
4846 W North Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$750
580 sqft
Spacious North Ave Apartments (Studio) - Property Id: 261325 Come enjoy what North Ave. Apartments has to offer: hardwood floors, heat included with rent and on site laundry in the lower level of the building. .
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4411 N La Crosse Ave 2
4411 N La Crosse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,100
400 sqft
Jefferson Park Huge 2 room Studio! Free Heat!! - Property Id: 126982 Vintage LARGE 2 Room Studio near Highway! Heat included! Huge Deck! This vintage apartment offers a great balance between studio and 1 bedroom living.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park
5300 N Lockwood
5300 North Lockwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,300
950 sqft
Beautifully appointed, completely renovated studio apartment in traditional Chicago neighborhood. Halfway between Ohare and the loop. walking distance to blueline & metra train stops. Easy access to I90 and I94 expressways.
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4828 Addison
4828 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$925
400 sqft
Wonderful studio in Portage Park features heat and water included, large updated kitchen with dishwasher, separate dining area, spacious living area, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, great closet space, laundry room in building, and pets are
1 Unit Available
212 S Oak Park Ave
212 South Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$950
400 sqft
2 rm Studio @ Pleasant Oak w/ INTERNET + UTILITIES - Property Id: 265189 2 Room, 3rd floor studio in the heart of Oak Park includes ALL UTILITIES and HI-SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET!! as well as new kitchen w/microwave, bar counter, new windows, blinds,
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4409 N La Crosse Ave 3
4409 N La Crosse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,050
500 sqft
New 2 Room Studio in Jefferson Park - Property Id: 132116 Large 2-Room Studio Apt near Highway! SS Appliances, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Heat Included! Huge Deck! Large 2 Room Studio / 1 Bathroom Apt in Jefferson Park.
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
3757 N. Cicero Ave
3757 North Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$6,400
4528 sqft
Excellent newer building in corner stoplight.
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4915 W Belle Plaine Ave
4915 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$825
Big studio in Portage Park! Heat and Gas included! - Property Id: 216789 Big, sunny studio in Portage Park! Close to CTA and shopping! Heat and Gas included! Alonzo Romo Phone: 773-934-8163 Mobile: 773-934-8163 Fax: 773-698-8384 Apply at
1 Unit Available
2241 N Mannheim Rd
2241 North Mannheim Road, Cook County, IL
Studio
$650
Very large studio apartment ready for move in - Property Id: 200654 This is a very spacious studio apartments located close to shopping and public transportation! Heat, water, new carpet and appliances included! In order to qualify you must have no
Results within 10 miles of Elmwood Park
4 Units Available
West Garfield Park
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$725
250 sqft
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Cable included. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Close to Garfield Park, which includes the Garfield Park Conservatory. Easy access to I-290.
