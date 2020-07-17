1524 11th Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with 1 Car Detached Garage - Hurry Up! This home was freshly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant. Comes up with 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances, detached 1 car garage, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 1 on and 2 off street parking spot. 24 month lease. Your furry friends are also welcome.



*** AVAIL the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! ***



Call us NOW at (563) 514-4956 to schedule viewing and/or for further queries.



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



