East Moline, IL
1524 11th Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1524 11th Ave.

1524 11th Avenue · (563) 514-4956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1524 11th Avenue, East Moline, IL 61244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1524 11th Ave. · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with 1 Car Detached Garage - Hurry Up! This home was freshly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant. Comes up with 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances, detached 1 car garage, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 1 on and 2 off street parking spot. 24 month lease. Your furry friends are also welcome.

*** AVAIL the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! ***

Call us NOW at (563) 514-4956 to schedule viewing and/or for further queries.

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE5869912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 11th Ave. have any available units?
1524 11th Ave. has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1524 11th Ave. have?
Some of 1524 11th Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 11th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1524 11th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 11th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 11th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1524 11th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1524 11th Ave. offers parking.
Does 1524 11th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 11th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 11th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1524 11th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1524 11th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1524 11th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 11th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 11th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 11th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 11th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
