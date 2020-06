Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom East Moline home - Check out this newly remodeled 3 bedroom in East Moline off 18th Avenue! Stove and fridge and furnished and is pet friendly! $250 non refundable pet fee paid at move in and an additional $25/month per animal. Newly painted walls and newer flooring! Call MillTown to schedule a viewing! 563-888-1517. Apply online and www.rentqc.com



(RLNE5588008)