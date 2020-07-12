87 Apartments for rent in Chicago Heights, IL with parking

Welcome to Chicago Heights, a little urban "suburb" of Chicago, where old industrial buildings and historic Victorian homes mix with new suburban houses, apartment complexes, and gorgeous golf courses. It's truly a mixed bag of nuts, so have a look at our guide to renting and living in the Heights.

Chicago Heights is situated just over 30 miles from Chicago, and in between a variety of Chicago area suburbs. In a city like this, renters need to be very careful when choosing their neighborhoods, especially when looking at property rentals near Lincoln Highway, east of Halsted Street. Drive west of Halsted Street on Lincoln Highway and you will see an immediate and dramatic difference: more trees, retail shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and a movie theater instead of rundown industrial buildings and liquor stores.

A little farther west, south, or north and you will find some very nice residential areas surrounded by protected forests and beautiful golf courses. These areas range from newer subdivisions and suburban cul-de-sac streets to neighborhoods full of old and historic Victorian homes and brick buildings converted into three-deckers, duplexes, and four-unit apartment buildings. The average cost for property rentals in the Heights can range from $500 for a one-bedroom or studio apartment to over $1,500 for a large two-story house. The pricey property rentals are found in newer neighborhoods, not necessarily betterneighborhoods. And, many older properties and inexpensive apartment rentals can be found. It really just depends on whether you would like a vintage setting or would like to pay the price for a shiny, new neighborhood.

If you’re looking for a property rental with lots of amenities, conveniences, and all that "luxury living" jazz, then Chicago Heights might not be the right place for you. Around here, most apartments are in small brick buildings and converted houses, leaving little room for amenities such as laundry rooms or fitness centers. However, in some of the bigger apartment complexes you can find a few amenities, such as a pool, some picnic tables, and maybe a little clubhouse.

Pet-friendly apartments can be found throughout the Heights, with a number of property rentals providing dog-friendly pads as well. However, many apartments and rental homes have varying pet policies and fees, so be sure to contact each property beforehand.

So, now you see the renter's life in Chicago Heights., Good luck on the apartment hunt and be sure to choose wisely!