Apartment List
/
IL
/
chicago heights
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:40 PM

87 Apartments for rent in Chicago Heights, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chicago Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
333 West 16th Place
333 West 16th Place, Chicago Heights, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Fantastic 4 BR/2BA home for Rent. Well maintained. Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, full finished basement. Kitchen with walk-in pantry. Full fenced backyard. 2 car Garage on Alley.
Results within 1 mile of Chicago Heights
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
3324 Western Ave
3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1326 sqft
Recently renovated community in Park Forest. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Updates to units including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Parking provided. Washer/dryer hookups in units.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
18309 Riegel Road
18309 Riegel Road, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18309 Riegel Road in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
447 East 192nd Street
447 192nd Street, Glenwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT IN QUIET BUILDING. ALL NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, REMODELED BATHROOM WITH NEW TILE, VANITY, NEW WINDOWS. HEAT, WATER, PARKING INCLUDED IN RENT.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Homewood Terrace South
19001 Jonathan Lane
19001 Jonathan Lane, Homewood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1661 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19001 Jonathan Lane in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Chicago Heights
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
4206 Lindenwood Drive
4206 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
726 sqft
Welcome to 4206 Lindenwood Drive!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17820 Oakwood Ave
17820 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - Sunny and large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home for rent! - Rent is $1250 a month - Security deposit is $1250 - One time credit check $40 (background check) - Tenant pays for gas and electric only - Stove,

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
86 W 34th Street
86 West 34th Street, Steger, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Spotlessly clean modern apartment 25 miles to Chicago perfect for business or personal travel. Includes everything you need including a fully furnished kitchen, comfortable queen size bed, private entrance with push button lock.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17731 Yale Lane
17731 Yale Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1439 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Homewood
18518 Lexington Ave
18518 Lexington Avenue, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
18518 Lexington Ave Homewood, IL, 60430 - Property Id: 306216 Beautiful freshly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, new silver appliances, and updated bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2119 221st St
2119 221st Street, Sauk Village, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BED WITH PARK SETTING - SAUK VILLAGE - Property Id: 302757 This Sweet gem of a House Will Not Last Long! *Central Heat *GleamingHardwood Floors *Tons of closet & storage space *Updated kitchen & baths *Fenced In Backyard

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23435 Western Ave Unit B2
23435 Western Avenue, Park Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 23435 Western Ave.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
6 Monee Ct
6 Monee Court, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Park Forest, IL - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent in Park Forest. Fireplace in the family room, 1 car detached garage, extra parking next to garage and side drive, and a nice yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
340 Westgate Drive
340 Westgate Drive, Park Forest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,765
1360 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Richton Hills
4140 Birchwood Ave
4140 Birchwood Rd, Richton Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
COMING SOON IN JUNE! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED RANCH HOME!!!! - COMING SOON IN JUNE! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 4140 Birchwood Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
2745 Lancaster Dr
2745 Lancaster Drive, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Please contact landlord at 708.415.8542 or email: jasaj96@hotmail.com George Saaj Rental Homes 708.415.8542 text or call Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5444006)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.
City Guide for Chicago Heights, IL

Welcome to Chicago Heights, a little urban "suburb" of Chicago, where old industrial buildings and historic Victorian homes mix with new suburban houses, apartment complexes, and gorgeous golf courses. It's truly a mixed bag of nuts, so have a look at our guide to renting and living in the Heights.

Chicago Heights is situated just over 30 miles from Chicago, and in between a variety of Chicago area suburbs. In a city like this, renters need to be very careful when choosing their neighborhoods, especially when looking at property rentals near Lincoln Highway, east of Halsted Street. Drive west of Halsted Street on Lincoln Highway and you will see an immediate and dramatic difference: more trees, retail shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and a movie theater instead of rundown industrial buildings and liquor stores.

A little farther west, south, or north and you will find some very nice residential areas surrounded by protected forests and beautiful golf courses. These areas range from newer subdivisions and suburban cul-de-sac streets to neighborhoods full of old and historic Victorian homes and brick buildings converted into three-deckers, duplexes, and four-unit apartment buildings. The average cost for property rentals in the Heights can range from $500 for a one-bedroom or studio apartment to over $1,500 for a large two-story house. The pricey property rentals are found in newer neighborhoods, not necessarily betterneighborhoods. And, many older properties and inexpensive apartment rentals can be found. It really just depends on whether you would like a vintage setting or would like to pay the price for a shiny, new neighborhood.

If you’re looking for a property rental with lots of amenities, conveniences, and all that "luxury living" jazz, then Chicago Heights might not be the right place for you. Around here, most apartments are in small brick buildings and converted houses, leaving little room for amenities such as laundry rooms or fitness centers. However, in some of the bigger apartment complexes you can find a few amenities, such as a pool, some picnic tables, and maybe a little clubhouse.

Pet-friendly apartments can be found throughout the Heights, with a number of property rentals providing dog-friendly pads as well. However, many apartments and rental homes have varying pet policies and fees, so be sure to contact each property beforehand.

So, now you see the renter's life in Chicago Heights., Good luck on the apartment hunt and be sure to choose wisely! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chicago Heights, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chicago Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Chicago Heights 1 BedroomsChicago Heights 2 BedroomsChicago Heights 3 BedroomsChicago Heights Apartments with Balcony
Chicago Heights Apartments with GarageChicago Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Heights Apartments with Parking
Chicago Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, IL
Lisle, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INSchererville, INRiverdale, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILCrest Hill, IL
Bensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILForest Park, ILHighland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Prairie State CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago