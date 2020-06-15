7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103

Amenities
Unit 103 Available 07/10/20 Cherryvale East Apts - Property Id: 300126
Perfect location to live & get to work. Country setting tucked away in a pretty wooded area with a courtyard.
Less than 1 mile from Cherry Valley Mall, Six Flags water park, 90 & 39.
Apartment newly renovated - new flooring - vinyl & carpet, repainted and stained, updated bathroom and kitchen. New shelving in walk in closet and hallway closet. Garages for rent. Laundromat on location. Building hallways freshly painted with new carpet.
No Pets Allowed
