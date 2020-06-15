7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Unit 103 Available 07/10/20 Cherryvale East Apts - Property Id: 300126



Perfect location to live & get to work. Country setting tucked away in a pretty wooded area with a courtyard.



Less than 1 mile from Cherry Valley Mall, Six Flags water park, 90 & 39.



Apartment newly renovated - new flooring - vinyl & carpet, repainted and stained, updated bathroom and kitchen. New shelving in walk in closet and hallway closet. Garages for rent. Laundromat on location. Building hallways freshly painted with new carpet.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300126

No Pets Allowed



