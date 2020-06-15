All apartments in Cherry Valley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103

7640 Cherryvale North Boulevard · (815) 603-1934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7640 Cherryvale North Boulevard, Cherry Valley, IL 61016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 103 · Avail. Jul 10

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Unit 103 Available 07/10/20 Cherryvale East Apts - Property Id: 300126

Perfect location to live & get to work. Country setting tucked away in a pretty wooded area with a courtyard.

Less than 1 mile from Cherry Valley Mall, Six Flags water park, 90 & 39.

Apartment newly renovated - new flooring - vinyl & carpet, repainted and stained, updated bathroom and kitchen. New shelving in walk in closet and hallway closet. Garages for rent. Laundromat on location. Building hallways freshly painted with new carpet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300126
Property Id 300126

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 have any available units?
7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 have?
Some of 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 currently offering any rent specials?
7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 pet-friendly?
No, 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Valley.
Does 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 offer parking?
Yes, 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 does offer parking.
Does 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 have a pool?
No, 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 does not have a pool.
Does 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 have accessible units?
No, 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
