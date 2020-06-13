Apartment List
/
IL
/
champaign
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

72 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Champaign, IL

Finding an apartment in Champaign that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
10 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,319
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
$
24 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
39 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1325 sqft
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$599
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSCALE APARTMENTS IN CHAMPAIGN, IL\nWelcome to Watersedge Apartments, Champaign's premiere upscale community. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for in a home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clark
1 Unit Available
702 S. McKinley Ave.
702 South Mckinley Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2084 sqft
CLARK PARK- 3 BED 3 BATH - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on the edge of Clark Park, was completely remodeled November 2019, & features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, study, kitchen with new stainless

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Creve Coeur Drive
603 Creve Coeur Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1400 sqft
603 Creve Coeur Drive Available 08/07/20 Updated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home available for August! - Available in August! Beautifully updated ranch just 2 blocks from Powell Park and minutes away from all the shopping and dining options on North

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
306 N. Fair
306 North Fair Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$945
1500 sqft
306 N. Fair Available 08/15/20 Extra Large 2 bedroom with Sunroom! - You'll be surprised at the size! This 2 bedroom has a large living room, dining room and large master bedroom with double closets, separate laundry room and lots of storage space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Hills
1 Unit Available
4 Hedge Ct.
4 Hedge Court, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
4 Hedge Ct. Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath- CENTRAL Champaign - Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $1600 of VERIFIABLE income per month.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3770 Thornhill
3770 Thornhill Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1250 sqft
3770 Thornhill Available 08/15/20 Available Now! 2 Bdrm Condo! - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo with all the amenities! Swimming pool, gym and beautiful grounds in a private condo community in southwest Champaign.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 Centennial
1404 Centennial Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! - (RLNE5719831)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Park
1 Unit Available
1405 Winding Ln.
1405 Winding Lane, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1302 sqft
1405 Winding Ln. Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE4890107)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 W. Washington
210 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$985
210 W.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clark
1 Unit Available
205 W. John
205 West John Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
205 W. John Available 08/10/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE5469806)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 E Park St
210 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,899
2000 sqft
210 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Huge, Furnished 5-Bedroom Home Near U of I Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This huge, over 2,000 sq. ft., furnished home features so many great amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sawgrass
1 Unit Available
754 Sedgegrass Dr.
754 Sedgegrass Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1664 sqft
754 Sedgegrass Dr. Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available for July! - Available for July! Masterful design and modern luxury come together in this immaculate tri-level duplex.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Hills
1 Unit Available
1510 Williamsburg
1510 Williamsburg Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1036 sqft
1510 Williamsburg Available 08/07/20 Conveniently located 3-bed, 1-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This 3-bed home is centrally-located and features an updated kitchen and bath paired with in-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2405 Lawndale Dr
2405 Lawndale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1025 sqft
Great 3-bedroom, 1-bath home in West Champaign Available for June! - Available in June! Great three bedroom, one bath home in West Champaign. This home has updated flooring throughout, as well as an updated kitchen.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 North Neil Street #B
204 North Neil Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3200 sqft
Huge Remodeled and Furnished Downtown Champaign Loft Apartment! Utilities included! - This 4-bed, 4.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
1318 Myrtle Beach Ave.
1318 Myrtle Beach Ave, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1819 sqft
1318 Myrtle Beach Ave. Available 07/07/20 3-bedroom Town-home Available for July! - Available in July! This 3-bedroom townhome is perfect for anyone looking for a comfortable, modern home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 W. Washington
212 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$924
212 W.
City Guide for Champaign, IL

Bob Dylan wrote a song about it. The Old ‘97s (Illinois’ own) sing Dylan’s song with pride. You could say that Champaign (heavy accent on the “a”—it is Illinois, after all) is a grass roots kinda place with a fancy sounding name. You would be sorta right.

A small town with an urban feel. Champaign may be surrounded by farms, but it's no one-horse town. In fact, over 80,000 residents would agree that the city is filled with culture, a historic yet vibrant and newly restored downtown and a home town feel. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Champaign, IL

Finding an apartment in Champaign that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Champaign 1 BedroomsChampaign 2 BedroomsChampaign 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChampaign 3 Bedrooms
Champaign Apartments with BalconyChampaign Apartments with GarageChampaign Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChampaign Apartments with Parking
Champaign Apartments with Washer-DryerChampaign Dog Friendly ApartmentsChampaign Furnished ApartmentsChampaign Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, ILNormal, ILDecatur, IL
Urbana, ILRantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignParkland College
Illinois Wesleyan UniversityIllinois State University
Heartland Community College