207 Pfeffer Road

Amenities
Available 07/17/20 Available NOW-$635!
Awesome one bedroom apartment with spacious living area. Easy care wood like floors. Huge eat in kitchen with built in microwave. Washer/dryer in unit. Great closet space. This is a small community close to Urbana Aldi and WalMart. Parking, trash, sewer and recycling included in rent. Check out the video:
http://ppmrent.com/207Pfeffer1br.html Sorry, no month to month leases and NO pets!
Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800
Electronic applications will ONLY be accepted from our website. ppmrent.com.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/207-pfeffer-rd-urbana-il-61802-usa/8c38d0be-4207-491f-81d6-f31dc7a41def
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5814918)