All apartments in Champaign County
Find more places like 207 Pfeffer Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Champaign County, IL
/
207 Pfeffer Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

207 Pfeffer Road

207 Pfeffer Road · (217) 351-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

207 Pfeffer Road, Champaign County, IL 61802

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $635 · Avail. Jul 17

$635

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/17/20 Available NOW-$635!
Awesome one bedroom apartment with spacious living area. Easy care wood like floors. Huge eat in kitchen with built in microwave. Washer/dryer in unit. Great closet space. This is a small community close to Urbana Aldi and WalMart. Parking, trash, sewer and recycling included in rent. Check out the video:
http://ppmrent.com/207Pfeffer1br.html Sorry, no month to month leases and NO pets!
Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800
Electronic applications will ONLY be accepted from our website. ppmrent.com.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/207-pfeffer-rd-urbana-il-61802-usa/8c38d0be-4207-491f-81d6-f31dc7a41def

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Pfeffer Road have any available units?
207 Pfeffer Road has a unit available for $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Pfeffer Road have?
Some of 207 Pfeffer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Pfeffer Road currently offering any rent specials?
207 Pfeffer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Pfeffer Road pet-friendly?
No, 207 Pfeffer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champaign County.
Does 207 Pfeffer Road offer parking?
Yes, 207 Pfeffer Road offers parking.
Does 207 Pfeffer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Pfeffer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Pfeffer Road have a pool?
No, 207 Pfeffer Road does not have a pool.
Does 207 Pfeffer Road have accessible units?
No, 207 Pfeffer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Pfeffer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Pfeffer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Pfeffer Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 Pfeffer Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 207 Pfeffer Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Golfview Village
620 Willow Pond Rd
Rantoul, IL 61866
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr
Champaign, IL 61822
Falcon Way Townhomes
909 N Maplewood Dr
Rantoul, IL 61866
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive
Champaign, IL 61820
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave
Urbana, IL 61802
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd
Champaign, IL 61822
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive
Champaign, IL 61822
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln
Champaign, IL 61821

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILBloomington, ILTerre Haute, INNormal, IL
Decatur, ILUrbana, ILRantoul, IL
Sullivan, ILCharleston, ILSavoy, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan University
Illinois State UniversityParkland College
Heartland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity