705-1 S. Poplar St

Looking for that next great place to live? You found it!



Check out this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Carbondale!

- Walking distance to SIU Campus

- Less than 1 mile from Main Street (The Strip)

- 1 mile away from Memorial Hospital



This apartment is in a great location for students and everyone alike! Has a nice front porch, with a front yard. Great natural light through living room with multiple windows, ceiling fans in both bedroom and living room. Bedroom has a walk in closet. Don't worry about storage! There is a large pantry/closet in the hallway, and a cabinet unit as well to store whatever you like! Also, in the full bathroom there are large cabinets too!



Comes with:

- Off street parking

- Refrigerator

- Microwave

- Stove

- Oven

- Washer/Dryer Hookups (stackable unit required)

- NO PETS



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, except for Garbage.



Apply online or contact us at the office to get your application in quick as this unit is sure to go fast! Our application will not lower or affect your credit score, as it is used primarily to verify your income and rental history. By having us pre-approve your app, you'll have a spot in line for an apartment or house as they become available.



https://allemandj.managebuilding.com/resident/apps/rentalapp



You can call us at 618-549-6355 or email us (allemanoffice@gmail.com) with any questions.



