All apartments in Carbondale
Find more places like 705-1 S. Poplar St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carbondale, IL
/
705-1 S. Poplar St
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:46 PM

705-1 S. Poplar St

705 S Poplar St · (618) 549-6355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carbondale
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

705 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL 62901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Looking for that next great place to live? You found it!

Check out this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Carbondale!
- Walking distance to SIU Campus
- Less than 1 mile from Main Street (The Strip)
- 1 mile away from Memorial Hospital

This apartment is in a great location for students and everyone alike! Has a nice front porch, with a front yard. Great natural light through living room with multiple windows, ceiling fans in both bedroom and living room. Bedroom has a walk in closet. Don't worry about storage! There is a large pantry/closet in the hallway, and a cabinet unit as well to store whatever you like! Also, in the full bathroom there are large cabinets too!

Comes with:
- Off street parking
- Refrigerator
- Microwave
- Stove
- Oven
- Washer/Dryer Hookups (stackable unit required)
- NO PETS

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, except for Garbage.

Apply online or contact us at the office to get your application in quick as this unit is sure to go fast! Our application will not lower or affect your credit score, as it is used primarily to verify your income and rental history. By having us pre-approve your app, you'll have a spot in line for an apartment or house as they become available.

Click here to apply online
https://allemandj.managebuilding.com/resident/apps/rentalapp

You can call us at 618-549-6355 or email us (allemanoffice@gmail.com) with any questions.

Alleman Properties
- A nice place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705-1 S. Poplar St have any available units?
705-1 S. Poplar St has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carbondale, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carbondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 705-1 S. Poplar St have?
Some of 705-1 S. Poplar St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705-1 S. Poplar St currently offering any rent specials?
705-1 S. Poplar St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705-1 S. Poplar St pet-friendly?
No, 705-1 S. Poplar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carbondale.
Does 705-1 S. Poplar St offer parking?
Yes, 705-1 S. Poplar St does offer parking.
Does 705-1 S. Poplar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705-1 S. Poplar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705-1 S. Poplar St have a pool?
No, 705-1 S. Poplar St does not have a pool.
Does 705-1 S. Poplar St have accessible units?
No, 705-1 S. Poplar St does not have accessible units.
Does 705-1 S. Poplar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705-1 S. Poplar St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 705-1 S. Poplar St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carbondale Apartments with BalconyCarbondale Apartments with Parking
Carbondale Apartments with Washer-DryerCarbondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Carbondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Girardeau, MOMurphysboro, IL
Jackson, MO
Paducah, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Missouri State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity