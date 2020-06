Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance cable included internet access

Cozy, comfortable 1X1 bedroom apartments available for immediate move ins. Short term leases available. Free September rent for 12 month leases! Hometown hero programs are available for military, medical, firefighters, police officers, and rescue personnel. call for details! Internet and cable included, safe and secure building, management on site, 24/7 emergency availability, furniture packaged available, pet and family friendly! Call now! Only a few left!