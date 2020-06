Amenities

pet friendly

2 Bedroom for Rent just right down the street from Attucks Park! - This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a very spacious yard! With it being right next to the park, makes for a great starter home to rent. $800/month + $800 security deposit.



Call us today at (618) 457-8200 to set up a showing!



