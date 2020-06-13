47 Apartments for rent in Carbon Cliff, IL

/
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Old Orchard Estates
3402 Orchard Ln, Carbon Cliff, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Our 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments Offer Quiet Country Living with the Convenience of the City.
Results within 1 mile of Carbon Cliff
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 10th Street
119 10th Street, Silvis, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1156 sqft
COMNG SOON! - Coming Soon!! Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home 2 story home. This home features new paint, new carpet and floors. 1 car garage and a fenced in yard. Close to shopping areas, restaurants and interstates. Stove and Fridge supplied.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2221 8th St
2221 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1012 sqft
Excellent Location - Efficient living and a convenient location describes this two-bedroom home with a 4-season room and fenced yard with patio. 1 Car attached garage. New paint and floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 2nd St
105 2nd Street, Colona, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
815 sqft
105 2nd Street, Colona, IL 61241 - Rent is $925, and the tenant is responsible for paying gas, electric, water, and sewer bills. A security deposit of $925 is required upon signing.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
304 8th street
304 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Silvis house for rent - Property Id: 240140 Updated 2 bedroom house in quiet neighborhood. Close to park and school. New flooring, recently painted rooms, new carpet in bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances. Enclosed front porch.
Results within 5 miles of Carbon Cliff
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$737
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$902
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Greater Homewood
4 Units Available
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3552 4th St
3552 4th Street, East Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1756 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom House in wonderful East Moline location! - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 27th Ave.
1821 27th Ave, Rock Island County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
754 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Home - Newly Renovated - Move In Ready - Indeed this home is awesome. Come and live here NOW. It has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances included, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pets allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
710 4th st
710 4th Street, Colona, IL
2 Bedrooms
$790
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 05/20/20 2 and possible 3 bed room house - Property Id: 278601 The house has been updated in 2017 with new shower, central air conditioner, new carpet, new heating system, front parking lot, and many others.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5102 25 Avenue Court
5102 25th Avenue Court, Moline, IL
Studio
$1,100
978 sqft
Completely Remodeled Throughout...Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom & Walk-In Closet.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1346 18th Ave.
1346 18th Avenue, East Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
3 bedroom East Moline home - Check out this newly remodeled 3 bedroom in East Moline off 18th Avenue! Stove and fridge and furnished and is pet friendly! $250 non refundable pet fee paid at move in and an additional $25/month per animal.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2817 19th St
2817 19th St, Rock Island County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$815
880 sqft
Big 2 Bedroom Home with Lots of Great Features! - This charming home in East Moline is available NOW for RENT! It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, window AC, dishwasher, detached 1 car garage, appliances, front yard fenced, 2 off street parking spot.
Results within 10 miles of Carbon Cliff
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Forest Hill
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$1,099
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Moline
2 Units Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$731
861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1149 29th Street
1149 29th St, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
Quiet & Clean Moline 2 Bedroom Townhouse - This 2 Bedroom townhouse sits in the heart of Moline close to public transportation. The Landlord supplies Direct TV in the living room with HBO & Show Time included. Over 200 plus channels. This is $120.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1902 1st ave
1902 1st Avenue, Rapids City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3550 sqft
gorgeous riverfront home - check out the view!!!!! Newly updated 4000 sq ft home available immediately. this home features built ins, fireplace, large windows and so much more. (RLNE5680102)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
821 28th Street
821 28th Street, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$800
790 sqft
Gorgeous 1 bedroom home - Freshly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680117)
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
702 30th St.
702 30th Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1576 sqft
702 30th St. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout basement - 702 30th Street Bettendorf, Ia 52722 -3 Bedroom 2 full Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout lower level with laundry and storage room in basement.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Moline
1 Unit Available
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.
In Carbon Cliff, the median rent is $458 for a studio, $559 for a 1-bedroom, $714 for a 2-bedroom, and $939 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carbon Cliff, check out our monthly Carbon Cliff Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Carbon Cliff area include Augustana College, Palmer College of Chiropractic, and Saint Ambrose University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carbon Cliff from include Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Muscatine.