Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

29 Studio Apartments for rent in Calumet City, IL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Calumet City living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and publ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5328 Maywood Avenue - 4
5328 Maywood Avenue, Hammond, IN
Studio
$650
500 sqft
Cute and cozy studio apartment located on second floor. Clean and bright living spaces with plenty of storage and a very large walk in closet . Laundry in building. Utilities included. NO PETS! Contact Kristy today to schedule a showing.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Harvey
15406 Broadway Ave 22
15406 Broadway Ave, Harvey, IL
Studio
$750
$750 / Studio Unit - 15406 Broadway Ave - Property Id: 213591 Studio located in Harvey. Cozy studio with hardwood floors; newly rehabbed Heat is included.
Results within 10 miles of Calumet City
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
South Shore
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
407 sqft
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
South Shore
7706 S Coles Avenue
7706 S Coles Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$600
400 sqft
Located within walking distance of Lake Michigan's Rainbow Beach. Large 1-bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood flooring and patio/balconies. Small pets allowed with fee. Free on-street parking available. On-site laundry. Free WiFi.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
South Shore
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$635
300 sqft
Studio apartments near South Shore Golf Course. Hardwood floor and on-site laundry. Very walkable neighborhood with transit stop on the same block. Off-street parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$675
250 sqft
Within easy reach of 79th Street railway station. Pet-friendly apartments with phone entry intercoms in a spacious multi-use property with an on-site laundry. Select apartments feature hardwood floors. Rent includes heating and cooking gas.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
6720 S Jeffery Blvd
6720 South Jeffery Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$775
SPACIOUS STUDIO APARTMENT IN JACKSON PARK AREA - Property Id: 319988 Spacious studio apartment with full bath in Jackson Park neighborhood: - Sectioned studio with multiple rooms for storage - Small room off of kitchen for office space or tv room -

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6731 S Paxton Ave
6731 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
17 Units Available
South Shore
6958 S Paxton Ave Apt 2
6958 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$650
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6719 S Paxton Ave
6719 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6956 S Paxton Ave
6956 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6725 S Paxton Ave
6725 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
26 Units Available
South Shore
6757 S Paxton Ave
6757 S Paxton Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6727 S Paxton Ave
6727 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6717 S Paxton Ave
6717 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6755 S Paxton Ave
6755 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
28 Units Available
South Shore
6952 S Paxton Ave
6952 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6723 S Paxton Ave
6723 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6715 S Paxton Ave
6715 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6733 S Paxton Ave
6733 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
27 Units Available
South Shore
6721 S Paxton Ave
6721 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$640
=========================================================================== HEAT IS INCLUDED.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
801 E Main St. 17-5
801 E Main St, Griffith, IN
Studio
$650
1440 sqft
16' X 60' Shop space ideal for Small Business, Semi owner operator, storage etc. Includes shop furnace, bathroom, 12X14' overhead door and 16'X60' outdoor parking spot. Unit has (100 Amp 120/240V single phase) and lighting.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1507 West 78th (Laflin)
1507 West 78th Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$700
450 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Brilliant Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife,
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Calumet City, IL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Calumet City living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Calumet City during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

