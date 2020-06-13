Apartment List
/
IL
/
brookfield
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

241 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brookfield, IL

Finding an apartment in Brookfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4517 Grove 4
4517 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Apt. Available Brookfield 1.24.2020 - Property Id: 193640 Sun-Filled, West Facing & Spacious King & Queen sized 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment, Great location in Brookfield. Heat/Hot water & 1 parking space included.
Results within 1 mile of Brookfield
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Brookfield
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Harrison St
37 Harrison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$925
Arts District Studio w/ ALL UTILITIES + INTERNET - Property Id: 265125 2 room, 2nd floor, light and bright corner studio in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH SPEED INTERNET

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
1114 N.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 N. Ridgeland Ave.
312 North Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3682 sqft
Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you wont want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Parks Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Austin
1 Unit Available
Austin Oak
10 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$650
300 sqft
Satmer LLC - Property Id: 277671 Studio apartment for $650. The heat, cooking gas, water and properly disposed trash is included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277671 Property Id 277671 (RLNE5856091)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1113 N 24th Ave
1113 North 24th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1113 N 24th ave - Property Id: 297714 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297714 Property Id 297714 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5846869)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Austin
1 Unit Available
1137 South Mason Ave 1
1137 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 34295 Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment includes bonus room that functions nicely as a office or kid's room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
936 Marengo Ave 1
936 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Updated apartment near Harlem blue line - Property Id: 139934 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139934 Property Id 139934 (RLNE5844757)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
426 Wesley
426 South Wesley Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
OAK PARK 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 296634 Beautiful - 2 BR & 1 Bath in Chicago's Oak Park Area $650 Move In Fee - 600credit score - Income must be 3x the rent - HEAT INCLUDED-No Evictions- No Bankruptcies Call or Text Sandra @ Dreamspot

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maybrook Square
1 Unit Available
1116 Orchard Ave B
1116 Orchard Avenue, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Orchard Ave - Property Id: 296100 Perfect place to live in Maywood!! This gem is located near the intersection of 1st Ave and Madison Ave and is walking distance from East Leyden High School.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 S. Kenilworth Ave.
304 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 br w/internet & Heat - Property Id: 184674 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 bedroom, high 1st floor of a six flat. Great Central Location.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1641 S Harlem Ave
1641 South Harlem Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom in Berwyn - Property Id: 285306 *Large 2BR apartment *Heat included *Large bedrooms *Parking available *Laundry in building Due to Covid-19 we are currently taking extreme measures to ensure potential renters are pre-qualified prior to

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 HarrisonSt.
37 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672 2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Field Park
1 Unit Available
534 34 Hinman
534 East Ogden Avenue, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Steps to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
825 Suffolk Avenue
825 Suffolk Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Brookfield, IL

The comedy play "The Merchant Prince of Cornville" was written by Samuel Eberly Gross, the property developer who founded Brookfield, Illinois.

Situated in Cook County, Brookfield is only a 20-minute drive from downtown Chicago. The neighborhood dates back to the 1880s when Samuel Eberly Gross -- a Chicago lawyer and writer turned real estate developer -- realized the potential of the area. Gross invested in building lots that he began buying up along either side of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad. This was primarily land that had either been wooded or owned by farmers with small holdings. Originally called Grossdale, the developer used his skills in literature to successfully market the area, and it has remained a popular and vibrant place to live ever since. Today, the most historic building in Brookfield is the central train station that dates back to this time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brookfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brookfield, IL

Finding an apartment in Brookfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Brookfield 1 BedroomsBrookfield 2 BedroomsBrookfield Apartments with Balcony
Brookfield Apartments with ParkingBrookfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Brookfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrookfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, ILAlsip, IL
Clarendon Hills, ILHomewood, ILElmwood Park, ILTinley Park, ILHighland Park, ILDarien, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College