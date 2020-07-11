Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Bolingbrook, IL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bolingbrook apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ...
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
17 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$899
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Results within 5 miles of Bolingbrook
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Beau Bien
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,054
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1171 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
55 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
105 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
11 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,638
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
4755 Main Street
4755 Main St, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1020 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Marq on Main is downtown Lisle's first luxury apartment community, just steps from shopping, dining and the Lisle Metra train station.
Results within 10 miles of Bolingbrook
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
860 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Country Lakes
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Willowbridge
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$940
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,018
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Luxury living awaits at ReNew Downers Grove. From expertly designed studios to spacious 2-bedroom townhomes, ReNew Downers Grove has what youve been looking for! Our prime location offers access to all that Downers Grove has to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,433
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
34 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
44 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,235
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
City Guide for Bolingbrook, IL

"Illinois's on the edge but we'll take it back /Every word I've said but never spoken /If it comes to the end, then I'll bring you back /And our words will stay forever golden." (-- The Forecast, "Illinois")

Take advantage of a golden opportunity by considering residence in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The forecast may call for wind and more of it, but nary a bad word was spoken about the endless potential that surrounds this Midwest suburb. Bolingbrook is a town located about 30 miles west of the greater Chicago area. Nearby communities are Woodridge, Romeoville, Plainfield, and Naperville, and the I-55 Stevenson Expressway, runs through the southern edge, offering easy access to Chicago and to nearby communities. A number of main roads cross through here so the area is a splendid mix of urban and suburban. It’s a pretty new suburb, but there is still some of the early development and architecture of the early settling in the 1830s. Its mostly quiet, tree-lined streets with a lot of folks who commute into Chicago for work and for fun but prefer to raise their kids out in the quieter suburbs. There are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, with a number of golf courses and parks around town. Theres also an ice skating arena for those who don’t mind being outside in Chicago winters. Crazy polar bears!

Having trouble with Craigslist Bolingbrook? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Bolingbrook, IL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bolingbrook apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Bolingbrook apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

