405 S Morris Avenue 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MUST SEE 2nd flr Dplx Apt No Carpet Near Downtown - Property Id: 238098



MUST SEE 2nd floor Duplex apt in quiet neighborhood with fenced yard, 2bdrms/1bth and large closets

5mins to Downtown Bloomington, 10mins to BroMenn, OSF St Joseph Medical Ctr, State Farm HQ & Corporate South, ISU, and IWU



Room sizes:

Bdrm1: 12' x 11' Porcelain tile floor and large closet

Bdrm2: 12' x 11' Porcelain tile floor and large closet

Living room: 16' x 12' Laminate wood floor

Kitchen: 13' x 10' Eat in with porcelain tile floor

Private Deck in back: 12' x 8'

Front deck: 8' x 22'

All appliances provided: Gas range/stove, refrigerator, washer and gas dryer

Private, off-street parking in back



AVAILABLE 4/1/2020

Pet: Cat or small Dog allowed with one-time or monthly pet fee (non-refundable)

Rent: $700/month, Tenant pays utilities to control usage

800sq ft

Refundable Security Deposit: $700



Please call or text Doug (309)310-4082

No Section 8, please

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238098

Property Id 238098



(RLNE5618982)