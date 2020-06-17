405 S Morris Avenue 2

Amenities
MUST SEE 2nd flr Dplx Apt No Carpet Near Downtown - Property Id: 238098
MUST SEE 2nd floor Duplex apt in quiet neighborhood with fenced yard, 2bdrms/1bth and large closets
5mins to Downtown Bloomington, 10mins to BroMenn, OSF St Joseph Medical Ctr, State Farm HQ & Corporate South, ISU, and IWU
Room sizes:
Bdrm1: 12' x 11' Porcelain tile floor and large closet
Bdrm2: 12' x 11' Porcelain tile floor and large closet
Living room: 16' x 12' Laminate wood floor
Kitchen: 13' x 10' Eat in with porcelain tile floor
Private Deck in back: 12' x 8'
Front deck: 8' x 22'
All appliances provided: Gas range/stove, refrigerator, washer and gas dryer
Private, off-street parking in back
AVAILABLE 4/1/2020
Pet: Cat or small Dog allowed with one-time or monthly pet fee (non-refundable)
Rent: $700/month, Tenant pays utilities to control usage
800sq ft
Refundable Security Deposit: $700
Please call or text Doug (309)310-4082
No Section 8, please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238098
