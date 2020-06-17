All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

405 S Morris Avenue 2

405 South Morris Avenue · (309) 310-4082
Location

405 South Morris Avenue, Bloomington, IL 61701
Lang's Alley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
MUST SEE 2nd flr Dplx Apt No Carpet Near Downtown - Property Id: 238098

MUST SEE 2nd floor Duplex apt in quiet neighborhood with fenced yard, 2bdrms/1bth and large closets
5mins to Downtown Bloomington, 10mins to BroMenn, OSF St Joseph Medical Ctr, State Farm HQ & Corporate South, ISU, and IWU

Room sizes:
Bdrm1: 12' x 11' Porcelain tile floor and large closet
Bdrm2: 12' x 11' Porcelain tile floor and large closet
Living room: 16' x 12' Laminate wood floor
Kitchen: 13' x 10' Eat in with porcelain tile floor
Private Deck in back: 12' x 8'
Front deck: 8' x 22'
All appliances provided: Gas range/stove, refrigerator, washer and gas dryer
Private, off-street parking in back

AVAILABLE 4/1/2020
Pet: Cat or small Dog allowed with one-time or monthly pet fee (non-refundable)
Rent: $700/month, Tenant pays utilities to control usage
800sq ft
Refundable Security Deposit: $700

Please call or text Doug (309)310-4082
No Section 8, please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238098
Property Id 238098

(RLNE5618982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 S Morris Avenue 2 have any available units?
405 S Morris Avenue 2 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 S Morris Avenue 2 have?
Some of 405 S Morris Avenue 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 S Morris Avenue 2 currently offering any rent specials?
405 S Morris Avenue 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 S Morris Avenue 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 S Morris Avenue 2 is pet friendly.
Does 405 S Morris Avenue 2 offer parking?
Yes, 405 S Morris Avenue 2 does offer parking.
Does 405 S Morris Avenue 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 S Morris Avenue 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 S Morris Avenue 2 have a pool?
No, 405 S Morris Avenue 2 does not have a pool.
Does 405 S Morris Avenue 2 have accessible units?
No, 405 S Morris Avenue 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 405 S Morris Avenue 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 S Morris Avenue 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 S Morris Avenue 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 S Morris Avenue 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
