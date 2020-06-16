304 West Graham Street

Amenities

What a darling 3 Bedroom home near IWU! Very clean, good size family and dining rooms. All 3 Bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors. BR3 has no closet and french doors on it. Nice covered porch on the front. The 1-car det. garage just got a new roof (May-2011). Fenced-in yard and an unfinished basement that is great for storage. House is sold "as-is", as seller is an estate. However, a home warranty is included and is paid by the seller. Fantastic price on well cared for home near IWU.

