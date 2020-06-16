All apartments in Bloomington
304 West Graham Street
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:50 PM

304 West Graham Street

304 West Graham Street · (309) 838-0668
Location

304 West Graham Street, Bloomington, IL 61701
Northwest Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
What a darling 3 Bedroom home near IWU! Very clean, good size family and dining rooms. All 3 Bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors. BR3 has no closet and french doors on it. Nice covered porch on the front. The 1-car det. garage just got a new roof (May-2011). Fenced-in yard and an unfinished basement that is great for storage. House is sold "as-is", as seller is an estate. However, a home warranty is included and is paid by the seller. Fantastic price on well cared for home near IWU.
What a darling 3 Bedroom home near IWU! Very clean, good size family and dining rooms. All 3 Bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors. BR3 has no closet and french doors on it. Nice covered porch on the front. The 1-car det. garage just got a new roof (May-2011). Fenced-in yard and an unfinished basement that is great for storage. House is sold "as-is", as seller is an estate. However, a home warranty is included and is paid by the seller. Fantastic price on well cared for home near IWU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 West Graham Street have any available units?
304 West Graham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IL.
Is 304 West Graham Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 West Graham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 West Graham Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 West Graham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 304 West Graham Street offer parking?
Yes, 304 West Graham Street does offer parking.
Does 304 West Graham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 West Graham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 West Graham Street have a pool?
No, 304 West Graham Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 West Graham Street have accessible units?
No, 304 West Graham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 West Graham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 West Graham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 West Graham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 West Graham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
