Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:35 PM

1006 North Mclean Street

1006 North Mclean Street · (309) 319-6030
Location

1006 North Mclean Street, Bloomington, IL 61701

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 3606 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 2-story, 6 bedroom home off Franklin Park in central Bloomington! Formal and informal living spaces, including dining room and parlor for entertaining. New washer & dryer 2019. Original woodwork includes built-in cabinets, pocket doors, and original moldings. High ceiling with lots of natural light beaming in from an abundance of windows. Craftsman style large covered porch. Great back deck for relaxing outside. No pets allowed due to hardwood floors. Available July 1st 2020. Great rental price to split between 3-6 tenants. Contact agent for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 North Mclean Street have any available units?
1006 North Mclean Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1006 North Mclean Street have?
Some of 1006 North Mclean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 North Mclean Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 North Mclean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 North Mclean Street pet-friendly?
No, 1006 North Mclean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1006 North Mclean Street offer parking?
No, 1006 North Mclean Street does not offer parking.
Does 1006 North Mclean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 North Mclean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 North Mclean Street have a pool?
No, 1006 North Mclean Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 North Mclean Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 North Mclean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 North Mclean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 North Mclean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 North Mclean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 North Mclean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
