1006 North Mclean Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Large 2-story, 6 bedroom home off Franklin Park in central Bloomington! Formal and informal living spaces, including dining room and parlor for entertaining. New washer & dryer 2019. Original woodwork includes built-in cabinets, pocket doors, and original moldings. High ceiling with lots of natural light beaming in from an abundance of windows. Craftsman style large covered porch. Great back deck for relaxing outside. No pets allowed due to hardwood floors. Available July 1st 2020. Great rental price to split between 3-6 tenants. Contact agent for more info