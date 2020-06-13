16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Antioch, IL
Did you know that the Hiram Buttrick sawmill, located in Antioch, is the most-recognized site in the town? Who knew a sawmill would garner so much attention!
Antioch became a center of commerce in 1839, when the famous Hiram Buttrick sawmill was constructed on a tributary of the nearby Fox River; the sawmill remains emblematic of the settlement even today. With a population of roughly 14,430, Antioch is far from the village it was when the mill was built. However, the mill building -- which has been the subject of countless photographs over the years -- is a replica. So much for heritage! Nevertheless, Antioch has a reputation for being a vacation spot for Chicagoans looking to escape the city life. See more
Finding an apartment in Antioch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.