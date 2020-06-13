16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Antioch, IL

Did you know that the Hiram Buttrick sawmill, located in Antioch, is the most-recognized site in the town? Who knew a sawmill would garner so much attention!

Antioch became a center of commerce in 1839, when the famous Hiram Buttrick sawmill was constructed on a tributary of the nearby Fox River; the sawmill remains emblematic of the settlement even today. With a population of roughly 14,430, Antioch is far from the village it was when the mill was built. However, the mill building -- which has been the subject of countless photographs over the years -- is a replica. So much for heritage! Nevertheless, Antioch has a reputation for being a vacation spot for Chicagoans looking to escape the city life.