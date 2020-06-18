378 W 3rd S

Amenities

w/d hookup garage fireplace

4 bed, 2 bath home in Rexburg - This home features 4 good sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, lots of natural sunlight, tons of storage, a 1 car garage (not automatic), and a beautiful yard. Washer and dryer hookups, gas furnace (wood fireplaces are off limits). Tenants are responsible for gas, electricity, water, sewer, garbage and lawn care/snow removal. A 12-month lease and a $1200 security deposit are required along with tenant liability insurance--but don't worry we can help you with that. Absolutely no smoking/vaping and no pets! Fill out an application at www.4cornerspm.com.



No Pets Allowed



