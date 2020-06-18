All apartments in Rexburg
Rexburg, ID
378 W 3rd S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

378 W 3rd S

378 West 3rd South · (208) 874-4774 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

378 West 3rd South, Rexburg, ID 83440

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 378 W 3rd S · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2020 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bed, 2 bath home in Rexburg - This home features 4 good sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, lots of natural sunlight, tons of storage, a 1 car garage (not automatic), and a beautiful yard. Washer and dryer hookups, gas furnace (wood fireplaces are off limits). Tenants are responsible for gas, electricity, water, sewer, garbage and lawn care/snow removal. A 12-month lease and a $1200 security deposit are required along with tenant liability insurance--but don't worry we can help you with that. Absolutely no smoking/vaping and no pets! Fill out an application at www.4cornerspm.com.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 W 3rd S have any available units?
378 W 3rd S has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 378 W 3rd S currently offering any rent specials?
378 W 3rd S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 W 3rd S pet-friendly?
No, 378 W 3rd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rexburg.
Does 378 W 3rd S offer parking?
Yes, 378 W 3rd S does offer parking.
Does 378 W 3rd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 W 3rd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 W 3rd S have a pool?
No, 378 W 3rd S does not have a pool.
Does 378 W 3rd S have accessible units?
No, 378 W 3rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 378 W 3rd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 378 W 3rd S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 378 W 3rd S have units with air conditioning?
No, 378 W 3rd S does not have units with air conditioning.
