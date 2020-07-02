320 N Holmes Avenue

Amenities

THIS IS A WEEKLY LISTING WITH VARYING AVAILABILITY FOR $350 PER WEEK. This is a great place to rent when in between homes! Conveniently located near park, grocery store, convenience store, restaurants, and even a golf course. Perfect size for 2 people up to 4 if needed. Full kitchen with pans, dishes and utensils. High speed internet and Roku TV for streaming Netflix. Washer and dryer in unit for laundry. Pets that have been house trained are welcome for additional cleaning fee. One bedroom with queen bed, 2 night stands, mirror closet, dresser drawers, laundry with iron, tv and dvd player with Netflix. Bathroom has towels, shampoo and condition and body wash with blow dryer. Living room has electric reclining couch, electric fireplace, large Roku TV with Netflix, and desk. Kitchen has full size fridge and oven, microwave, toaster, k-cup coffee maker, dishes, pots, pans and utensils with a small 2 person table. It is one side of a small duplex. Guests will get complete access to the whole 1 bedroom unit to themselves. Can be hard to see first time looking for the place. It sits back further than it's neighboring buildings. There is no yard, just parking lot. There is a park two buildings away to walk pets or get fresh air.