Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Single level, maintenance free living in the heart of Eagle. This brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage has upgrades throughout, large great room and kitchen with huge walk in pantry. Large multi slider opens to outdoor covered patio. Master bedroom has awesome bathroom with walk-in shower, soaker tub, and private toilet closet. Call to schedule your showing today. Pet friendly with additional monthly pet rent.