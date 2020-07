Amenities

in unit laundry range refrigerator

Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House off HWY 55 - Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home on the corner of Lake and HWY 55. New floors and paint through out the home.

Requires a 24 month lease. (No exceptions)

Tenants responsible for all utilities. Electric Only. Water is on a well.

Refrigerator and Stove included. Washer and dryer included in (as is) condition only.

Barn/Shed on property is not included.



(RLNE5914227)