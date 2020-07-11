14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Caldwell, ID

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
2705 Manchester Dr
2705 Manchester Drive, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
This house offers three bedrooms and two full baths. There are Hardwood floors in living room and hallways. It has a fully landscaped yard with a big backyard for kids to run and play or just to sit out and enjoy the evenings.
Results within 1 mile of Caldwell

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11849 W. Blueberry
11849 West Blueberry Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
11849 W. Blueberry Available 08/05/20 CHARMING HOME - This 1,156 square foot townhouse sits on a 6,098 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 2001. Carpet and interior paint was updated September 2019.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 S. Camas St
820 South Camas Street, Nampa, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2190 sqft
820 S. Camas St Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home with RV Parking. 6-9 Month Lease! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 living spaces and an office/den! On the main level there is the formal living room, dining room and kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
423 1st Ave N, 108
423 1st Ave N, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
1189 sqft
Lovely, newer townhome in Nampa's Ethridge Townhome complex, just minutes from the freeway. These newer units have a spacious ground floor with half bath, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and a big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space.
Results within 10 miles of Caldwell

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11004 W. Rose Lake Street
11004 West Rose Lake Street, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2042 sqft
Star - 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2108 sf 2-Story with rustic Maple hardwood floors.Open Great Room with gas fireplace, huge master suite with his and hers walk-in closets, soaker tub, separate shower & dual vanities. Front sprinklers.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
324 E. Dewey Ave.
324 East Dewey Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
324 E. Dewey Ave. Available 09/11/20 Excellent Location near NNU! - This recently upgraded home is located across from the NNU Johnson Sports Center and just walking distance to the University.

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
1224 S Ivy St
1224 Ivy Street, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1453 square Feet As you walk through the front door you will notice a large living room with durable vinyl plank flooring. As you tour through the living room area you will enter a large dining space and very modern kitchen.

Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
11787 W Teratai Ct
11787 W Teratai Ct, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2025 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Star.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1451 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet Nampa neighborhood. - Welcome home! Roomy brand new home with approx 1455 sq ft with 3 bd 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Beautiful and spacious modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1725 E Sherman Ave
1725 East Sherman Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
1725 E Sherman Ave Available 04/24/20 Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath home with a wonderful garden! Located in Nampa, just off E Amity and Powerline Rd.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
918 N Center Way
918 North Center Way, Star, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1622 sqft
918 N Center Way Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1622 Sq Foot Home Located in Star with RV Parking! - This property is available next week.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
500 22nd Ave S
500 22nd Avenue South, Nampa, ID
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quiet Loft space 550 sq ft - Property Id: 188614 Walking distance to downtown. Full kitchen, disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, no need to leave your apt. Across from park. Ideal for college student.

