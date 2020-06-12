Apartment List
caldwell
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Caldwell, ID

Finding an apartment in Caldwell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4411 Newbridge St, Caldwell
4411 Newbridge St, Caldwell, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1416 sqft
Newly Constructed Home - 4 Bedrooms Plus Bonus Room - 06/20/2020 This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom popular split bedroom home features a functional bonus room, 2 car garage & private fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
616 E Freeport St
616 East Freeport Street, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$825
624 sqft
This is a super clean, very well kept home. Has new paint, carpet and flooring. Close to downtown Caldwell and very easy freeway access. Lawn mowing and trimming will be provided but watering will be a tenant obligation.

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Oak St
2103 East Oak Street, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$895
812 sqft
Conveniently located close to The College of Idaho, Stampede Grounds, grocery stores, restaurants, and so much more! This unit is just waiting for its next tenant. This unit has a nice sized living room and both bedrooms are of ample size and space.

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
3004 Anchor Place
3004 Anchor Place, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
3 Bed /2 Bath Home, Updated Paint, 2 Car Garage, Laminate Flooring throughout, Landscaping Included. Home Includes Back Patio that is Covered. Fenced Backyard. Living, Dinning Room and Kitchen are Open to Living Area with Lots of Light.

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
5013 Woodbury Pl
5013 Woodbury Place, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1245 sqft
This is a wonderful corner lot with a large yard to enjoy and no back neighbors. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage is in a cul de sac as well. Super clean rental and a wonderful private backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17693 Lower Pleasant ridge Rd
17693 Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd, Canyon County, ID
Studio
$500
RV lot for rent - RV Site for rent Overlooks 64 acres of wildlife habitat Big rig friendly site with PRIVACY Plenty of room for a garden, all of you animals Private well 50 amp service 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2401 W. Washington
2401 West Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2237 sqft
Fantastic Rental- 3 bed + Bonus in Nampa - Property Id: 32573 Located in Roosevelt Park this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath + bonus home is ready to move into.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 S Juniper St
112 South Juniper Street, Nampa, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2163 sqft
112 S Juniper St Available 07/06/20 Surprisingly LARGE Home in Central Nampa Close to NNU! - This beautiful 3 story home features 5 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. You are greeted by lots of natural light from the over-sized living room windows.
Results within 10 miles of Caldwell

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7685 Declaration Dr.
7685 E Declaration Dr, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1900 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Home with Bonus Room - Available NOW!! The home will fit your needs perfectly. It combines the finest elements of a one-story home with wide open living spaces and private bedroom areas.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2099 N Waterbrook Pl
2099 North Waterbrook Place, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1600 sqft
Brand new single-family home, with spacious three car garage. Open living space. Large, fully fenced backyard with patio. Aside from the master, there are three more good sized bedrooms.

Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
11787 W Teratai Ct
11787 W Teratai Ct, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2025 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Star.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1451 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet Nampa neighborhood. - Welcome home! Roomy brand new home with approx 1455 sq ft with 3 bd 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Beautiful and spacious modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
4036 W. Niemann St
4036 West Niemann Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1523 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1017 East Iowa Avenue - 2
1017 East Iowa Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1229 sqft
Brand new town-home apartments! These beautiful homes feature three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1725 E Sherman Ave
1725 East Sherman Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
1725 E Sherman Ave Available 04/24/20 Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath home with a wonderful garden! Located in Nampa, just off E Amity and Powerline Rd.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1025 East Iowa Avenue - 2
1025 E Iowa Ave, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1229 sqft
Brand new town-home apartments! These beautiful homes feature three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Caldwell, ID

Finding an apartment in Caldwell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

