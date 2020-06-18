All apartments in Caldwell
Find more places like 616 E Freeport St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Caldwell, ID
/
616 E Freeport St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

616 E Freeport St

616 East Freeport Street · (208) 547-6619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Caldwell
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

616 East Freeport Street, Caldwell, ID 83605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This is a super clean, very well kept home. Has new paint, carpet and flooring. Close to downtown Caldwell and very easy freeway access. Lawn mowing and trimming will be provided but watering will be a tenant obligation. Really hoping to find good people that like to take care of where they live.

Most of your questions will be answered if you read the following information carefully.

-To apply for the home you can complete an online application on our website at www.PMIofBoise.com. Application fee is $35 per person. Everyone over the age of 18 must be on the application.

-APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1. Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (please preview application for the necessary required information)
1.1. **If you are applying for a property that is located within the City of Boise you MUST select the home you wish to apply for and click the BLUE "Apply Online" button, in order to pay the lower City of Boise application cap fee of $19.95 per adult.
2. Hit Apply Online
3. Complete the Online Application Form
4. Pay the Application Fee

-This home does not accept section 8 housing vouchers.
-Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. $150 lease initiation fee will be deducted from security deposit.
-Utilities are not included
-Unless otherwise specified in "Restrictions" (on PMI of Boise website) - All pets must be two years or older, well trained and well behaved. A pet rent of $50 a month will be collected. 1 pet max. Firm no cats. No additional pet deposits are required.
-A 'Pet Screening' profile will need to be submitted. (Look for the link before beginning your application)
-Lease Initial Term: Lease Terms may fluctuate depending on time of year the rental is available. All leases renew in the Spring/Summer months.
-HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

Here are a few basic requirements for all of our rental properties:
-All of our rentals are smoke free
-Good rental history - Minimum two years of rental history OR homeownership. (Renting from family members does not qualify for rental history.)
-No evictions
-Income requirement must be a minimum, combined monthly income, of three times the monthly rent (must be verifiable). A "Welcome Letter / Offer Letter" may suffice.
-We'd like to see a credit score of 620 or better - (If it's not ask about our High Risk Renter Program)

If you have any specific questions or would like to schedule a showing feel free to contact us at (208) 906-0301 or visit our website at www.PMIofBoise.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 E Freeport St have any available units?
616 E Freeport St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 616 E Freeport St have?
Some of 616 E Freeport St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 E Freeport St currently offering any rent specials?
616 E Freeport St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 E Freeport St pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 E Freeport St is pet friendly.
Does 616 E Freeport St offer parking?
Yes, 616 E Freeport St does offer parking.
Does 616 E Freeport St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 E Freeport St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 E Freeport St have a pool?
No, 616 E Freeport St does not have a pool.
Does 616 E Freeport St have accessible units?
No, 616 E Freeport St does not have accessible units.
Does 616 E Freeport St have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 E Freeport St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 E Freeport St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 616 E Freeport St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 616 E Freeport St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Caldwell 3 BedroomsCaldwell Apartments with Balcony
Caldwell Apartments with ParkingCaldwell Dog Friendly Apartments
Caldwell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Star, IDKuna, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity