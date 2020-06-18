616 E Freeport St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

This is a super clean, very well kept home. Has new paint, carpet and flooring. Close to downtown Caldwell and very easy freeway access. Lawn mowing and trimming will be provided but watering will be a tenant obligation. Really hoping to find good people that like to take care of where they live.



-To apply for the home you can complete an online application on our website at www.PMIofBoise.com. Application fee is $35 per person. Everyone over the age of 18 must be on the application.



-APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

1. Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (please preview application for the necessary required information)

1.1. **If you are applying for a property that is located within the City of Boise you MUST select the home you wish to apply for and click the BLUE "Apply Online" button, in order to pay the lower City of Boise application cap fee of $19.95 per adult.

2. Hit Apply Online

3. Complete the Online Application Form

4. Pay the Application Fee



-This home does not accept section 8 housing vouchers.

-Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. $150 lease initiation fee will be deducted from security deposit.

-Utilities are not included

-Unless otherwise specified in "Restrictions" (on PMI of Boise website) - All pets must be two years or older, well trained and well behaved. A pet rent of $50 a month will be collected. 1 pet max. Firm no cats. No additional pet deposits are required.

-A 'Pet Screening' profile will need to be submitted. (Look for the link before beginning your application)

-Lease Initial Term: Lease Terms may fluctuate depending on time of year the rental is available. All leases renew in the Spring/Summer months.

-HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



Here are a few basic requirements for all of our rental properties:

-All of our rentals are smoke free

-Good rental history - Minimum two years of rental history OR homeownership. (Renting from family members does not qualify for rental history.)

-No evictions

-Income requirement must be a minimum, combined monthly income, of three times the monthly rent (must be verifiable). A "Welcome Letter / Offer Letter" may suffice.

-We'd like to see a credit score of 620 or better - (If it's not ask about our High Risk Renter Program)



If you have any specific questions or would like to schedule a showing feel free to contact us at (208) 906-0301 or visit our website at www.PMIofBoise.com.