Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:35 PM

7580 N. Dodgin Ave.

7580 North Dodgin Avenue · (208) 269-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7580 North Dodgin Avenue, Ada County, ID 83714
Northwest Boise City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Super cute single level living in the NW Boise area coming to the market first part of August.
3 bedroom 2 bath plus 2 car garage rental. Split bedroom floor plan makes it even better!
You will have an East facing large fenced backyard with a storage shed. The home has a cozy fireplace with large windows for tons of natural light. Laminate flooring for easy care. Photos, a must see!

Landscaping is made easy with a sprinkler system and the back yard has a few planter boxes already set up for you to play in the dirt. Fenced in backyard.

PLEASE READ THE FULL MARKETING INFORMATION BELOW BEFORE APPLYING OR CALLING:

Walking distance to many schools.

Here is a list but you must confirm before renting the boundaries please.
Possible Schools:
School district: Boise School District #1
Elementary school: Shadow Hills
Middle school: River Glen Jr
High school: Capital

Please email leads+4323@tenantturnermail.com for Showing Information.

CREDIT:
EACH applicant over the age of 18 must have credit score above 600.
IF you have NA for credit score you MUST have a cosigner.
IF you have a guarantor, their credit score must be a minimum of 680.
You cannot owe any money to Landlords and/or Utility Companies
You cannot have any liens against you.
You cannot have an Eviction.

NO FELONS

APPLICATION PROCESS: $30.00 application fee. An application process typically takes 2 business days. All applicants ages 18+ must submit a fully completed, dated and signed rental application. Any Application that is not complete in full, will be canceled. ProCore will notify you of incomplete application and move on to the next completed Application.  Please provide one of the following for income verification: one month of pay stubs from current job, tax return from prior year or a hire letter with proof of salary and Drivers License will need to be included in application and or sent to Services.procore@gmail.com.There is a one time lease administrative fee of $250.00 for the procurement of the lease agreement and move out inspection and photos. 

PETS: SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION PER PET TO FOLLOWING WEBSITE: https://procore.petscreening.com

The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance/prescription animal applications:

We use a third party pet policy service.

Pets (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) of any kind are only permitted with approval of ProCore Property Management, LLC within the lease. A non-refundable fee of $250.00 per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals). A Monthly Pet Rent Fee of $15 per month per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) .The following dog breeds which are included in the Top Ten aggressive Dog Breed list will not be allowed in our properties: i.e., German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akita's, Huskies, Stafford shire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds off the Top Ten Aggressive Dog Breed List.

WE ARE PLEDGED TO THE LETTER AND SPIRIT OF U.S POLICY FOR THE ACHIEVEMENT OF EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY THROUGHOUT THE NATION. WE ENCOURAGE AND SUPPORT A PROGRAM IN WHICH THERE IS NO BARRIER TO OBTAINING HOUSING BECAUSE OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, GENDER IDENTIFICATION, HANDICAP FAMILIAL STATUS OR NATIONAL ORIGIN.

Company Website: www.procorepropertymanagement.com

*Subject to change if error found

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. have any available units?
7580 N. Dodgin Ave. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. have?
Some of 7580 N. Dodgin Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7580 N. Dodgin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. offers parking.
Does 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. have a pool?
No, 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. has accessible units.
Does 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7580 N. Dodgin Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
