Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown). Laminated hardwood flooring. Grand circle staircase upon entry to the home. One main living area. Separate dining area and cozy den with wood burning fireplace next to the kitchen. One bedroom with full bath on main floor. Master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms on upper level along with two full baths upstairs. Currently improvements being completed on the outside of property which include new siding, porch stairs, and landscaping. Property approximately 3/4 acre with a optional land lease of 1/2 acre on each side of property. Would be perfect for storing business/ construction equipment. Please call for additional details and questions.