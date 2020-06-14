Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

75 Apartments for rent in Windsor Heights, IA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Windsor Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Windsor Heights
3 Units Available
Windsor Square by Broadmoor
900 65th St, Windsor Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1031 sqft
Minutes from Drake and Des Moines University, Windsor Square Apartments offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Within each home, you will enjoy large walk in closets and washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor Heights
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$835
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
Studio
$649
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1009 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor Heights
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
East
27 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
$
11 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$683
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$849
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$665
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodland Heights
9 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$932
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Woodland West
4403 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
A quiet community that's close to area schools and parks with woodland surrounding it. On-site fitness center, pool, sundeck and playground provided. Easy access to area amenities. Spacious interiors with sliding glass doors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lower Beaver
2 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
5 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$846
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Southwestern Hills
10 Units Available
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$647
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:15pm
Woodland Heights
5 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Des Moines
5 Units Available
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,058
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
919 sqft
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Sherman Hill
3 Units Available
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingersoll Square in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Beaverdale
13 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$815
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 5 at 09:29am
Sherman Hill
1 Unit Available
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$525
Studio Apartment with Historic Charm Available Now! $500 Off Rent! - Check Out this awesome studio! Top floor, so no upstairs neighbors! You'll love the charm and character this unit has.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Windsor Heights, IA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Windsor Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

