West Branch, IA
608 Riley Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

608 Riley Lane

608 Riley Ln · (319) 338-7068 ext. 107
Location

608 Riley Ln, West Branch, IA 52358

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 608 Riley Lane · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1537 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction! 3 Bedroom Townhome available NOW! - New Construction! 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms -2 story townhome. Gorgeous kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Beautiful corner stone fireplace. Master suite has a walk-in closet and master bath with dual vanities. The daylight lower level hosts the 3rd bedroom, full bath, family room, and laundry. Located close to all West Branch schools and also to I-80 for quick access to Iowa City/Cedar Rapids/Quad Cities. Snow Removal and Lawncare included.

(RLNE5109888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Riley Lane have any available units?
608 Riley Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 608 Riley Lane have?
Some of 608 Riley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Riley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
608 Riley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Riley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Riley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 608 Riley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 608 Riley Lane does offer parking.
Does 608 Riley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Riley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Riley Lane have a pool?
No, 608 Riley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 608 Riley Lane have accessible units?
No, 608 Riley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Riley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Riley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Riley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Riley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
