Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Webster County, IA

Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
18 Units Available
Phillips Luxury Apartments
1015 5th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$688
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
COME HOME TO LUXURY LIVING!

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
311 South 6th Street
311 South 6th Street, Fort Dodge, IA
3 Bedrooms
$810
1344 sqft
3+ Bedroom with lots of space and charming woodwork $810 mo/dep - Now available, this charming 3+ bedroom with lots of space. Town house style with one side attached, owner takes care of yard maintenance.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2620 15th Ave North
2620 15th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Large 4 bedroom brick ranch, near Cooper School - Now available, very well cared for brick ranch. Features many updates, 4 bedrooms, large garage, fenced yard, full finished basement,3 season room plus a great shed.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
411 South 18th St
411 South 18th Street, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
904 sqft
- (RLNE4080899)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
151 7th Ave North
151 7th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 car garage $675 - Available 4/13/20 this is a spacious 2 bedroom with a 1 car garage. 1.25 baths. Hardwood floors. $675 per mo/deposit. Pets with additional fee. (RLNE5755753)
Results within 5 miles of Webster County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
218 S Lucas Ave
218 South Lucas Avenue, Eagle Grove, IA
2 Bedrooms
$685
834 sqft
Available 08/05/20 218 S Lucas Ave - Property Id: 172889 Come make this newly renovated 2 bedroom ranch your home. This freshly renovated building is located just 6 miles from the new Prestage Foods Processing Plant.
Results within 10 miles of Webster County

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1900 Main Street - 1
1900 Main Street, Manson, IA
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
1 and 2 BR apartments for rent - utilities included. Woodland Park Apartments. 1 BR - $550/month. 2 BR - $650/month. Includes utilties. Located in park-like setting, adjacent to the County Fairgrounds. Coin-op laundry facilities. Some pets allowed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Webster County?
Apartment Rentals in Webster County start at $600/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Webster County?
Some of the colleges located in the Webster County area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa Central Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Webster County have apartments for rent?
Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny have apartments for rent.

