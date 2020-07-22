/
/
webster county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Webster County, IA📍
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
18 Units Available
Phillips Luxury Apartments
1015 5th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$688
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
COME HOME TO LUXURY LIVING!
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
311 South 6th Street
311 South 6th Street, Fort Dodge, IA
3 Bedrooms
$810
1344 sqft
3+ Bedroom with lots of space and charming woodwork $810 mo/dep - Now available, this charming 3+ bedroom with lots of space. Town house style with one side attached, owner takes care of yard maintenance.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2620 15th Ave North
2620 15th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Large 4 bedroom brick ranch, near Cooper School - Now available, very well cared for brick ranch. Features many updates, 4 bedrooms, large garage, fenced yard, full finished basement,3 season room plus a great shed.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
411 South 18th St
411 South 18th Street, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
904 sqft
- (RLNE4080899)
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
151 7th Ave North
151 7th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 car garage $675 - Available 4/13/20 this is a spacious 2 bedroom with a 1 car garage. 1.25 baths. Hardwood floors. $675 per mo/deposit. Pets with additional fee. (RLNE5755753)
Results within 5 miles of Webster County
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
218 S Lucas Ave
218 South Lucas Avenue, Eagle Grove, IA
2 Bedrooms
$685
834 sqft
Available 08/05/20 218 S Lucas Ave - Property Id: 172889 Come make this newly renovated 2 bedroom ranch your home. This freshly renovated building is located just 6 miles from the new Prestage Foods Processing Plant.
Results within 10 miles of Webster County
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1900 Main Street - 1
1900 Main Street, Manson, IA
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
1 and 2 BR apartments for rent - utilities included. Woodland Park Apartments. 1 BR - $550/month. 2 BR - $650/month. Includes utilties. Located in park-like setting, adjacent to the County Fairgrounds. Coin-op laundry facilities. Some pets allowed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Webster County area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa Central Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny have apartments for rent.